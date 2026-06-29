Emma Raducanu Reveals Concerning Reason Behind Last-Minute Wimbledon Withdrawal

After an hour-long practice session on Sunday, it seemed Emma Raducanu would return to the court on the opening day. Fans held onto hope, especially after her impressive run to the final of the recently concluded HSBC Championship. Instead, those hopes vanished at the last moment as the British No. 1 withdrew from Wimbledon because of injury.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but sadly I’ve had to withdraw from this year’s Wimbledon,” Raducanu wrote in her IG story. “I’ve done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow, but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I’ve been managing has developed into a stress fracture. I’ve been medically advised to stop pushing through,” she added.

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“Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process. I want to thank you all for your support and encouragement. Especially at a time like this, it is invaluable. I look forward to seeing you when I’m back,” she later explained.

Concerns over the former world No. 10’s fitness had been growing throughout the last week. The Briton was first seen wearing a protective boot on Wednesday. Soon after that, the British No. 1 missed training on both Thursday and Friday because of what is believed to be a minor shin problem.

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Later, she returned to the practice courts on Saturday, where she wore heavy strapping around the lower part of her right leg during the session. The former US Open champion started with a gentle hit alongside members of her team. Later, she practiced with 27-year-old Russian Anna Kalinskaya.

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However, that session with the Russian ended earlier than planned. The Briton stopped with around 10 minutes remaining in the practice, raising fresh concerns about her condition.

Yet, there were better signs during Sunday’s practice. She appeared slightly more comfortable on the court than she had been the previous day. Raducanu trained with her long-time hitting partner, Alexis Canter. She looked less cautious, especially while pushing off her right leg to strike her forehand shots.

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Later yesterday, the 2021 US Open winner admitted she was prepared to take more risks with the injury if it meant competing at the All England Club. “I’m going to do everything with my team in terms of treatment. The plan right now is to play,” she added.

And like any British player, the Bromley native desperately wanted to compete at SW19, which is why she delayed making the final call. But before her scheduled opening-round clash against 23-year-old Antonia Ružić, she officially withdrew, marking yet another unfortunate setback in her injury-prone career.

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How serious injuries have derailed Emma Raducanu’s career

This is another painful setback for the Briton, as injuries have repeatedly interrupted her young career since her US Open triumph.

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Last year, a bone bruise in her right foot brought her 2025 season to an abrupt end in early October. Things became difficult again this year after she reached the Transylvanian Open final in February. Soon after that run, Emma Raducanu came down with a viral illness.

Because of the illness, the world No. 33 played only 6 matches, as that stretch lasted from early February until the beginning of Queen’s Club earlier this month.

Her impressive run to the HSBC Championship final changed the surrounding mood. There was a growing belief that the Briton could enjoy another deep run this year at SW19. After all, the 23-year-old had already reached the 4th round at the All-England Club in both 2021 and 2024.

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However, that optimism disappeared quickly. Once again, her body failed to keep up when it mattered the most.

For now, there is still no timeline for her return after she took her doctor’s advice. This latest injury setback has once again stalled her comeback and left plenty of uncertainty over what comes next.