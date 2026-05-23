Emma Raducanu Reveals if Firing Coach After Grand Slam Success Was a ‘Mistake’ at French Open: ‘Everything Changed’

Just days before the French Open, Emma Raducanu turned back to a familiar figure, reuniting with Andrew Richardson, the coach who guided her through that unforgettable 2021 US Open fairytale. Their split once fueled heavy criticism as the Brit struggled to recapture that New York magic, managing only one run beyond a major’s third round while slipping to World No. 37. Now, Raducanu’s decision feels less like nostalgia and more like a deeply personal reset built on trust, comfort, and a connection she believes still matters most.

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“I think at that time it was very difficult to say I made a mistake, because in my life everything changed upside down, and I didn’t really think I had the most handle over the situation in the sense that I was being pulled left and right,” Raducanu added in her recent press conference when asked if not continuing with Richardson had been a mistake after the US Open.

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The former US Open champion admitted that the whirlwind success she experienced at just 18 years old made it difficult to process everything happening around her. The sudden fame, expectations, and constant changes left her struggling to fully understand what direction she wanted to take.

“I didn’t really know what was going on. I think everything also happened very quickly then. A lot of experiences over the last few years it taught me a lot of what I didn’t want, and it taught me that I really just value having people that I trust and connect with around me.”

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Imago Emma Raducanu during her quarter final defeat to Qinwen Zheng Queen s Club Championships, Day 5, Queen s Club, West Kensington, London – 13 Jun 2025 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 15354720ah

For Raducanu, trust and comfort now seem far more important than chasing constant changes. After several difficult seasons filled with injuries and short coaching partnerships, she appears to be searching for stability more than anything else. “So it’s really nice to have that feeling back.”

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Richardson is not the only familiar figure Raducanu has reconnected with in recent years. The British star has also worked again with former childhood coaches Nick Cavaday, Mark Petchey, and Jane O’Donoghue, showing a clear pattern in the people she chooses to surround herself with. “You probably just naturally forge easier bonds with certain people over others,” said Raducanu.

The 23-year-old also wanted to make it clear that the decision to work with Richardson again came entirely from her side. According to Raducanu, the reunion started with a simple but meaningful text message.

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“We stayed in touch, but it was just a text, and I was, like, ‘Heyyy’,” she said. “When you get a text from me with heyyy with three years, just know something is cooking.”

The conversation quickly turned into an opportunity to reconnect after years apart. Raducanu explained how refreshing it felt to catch up again and rebuild the chemistry that once helped create history. “But then it was really nice. We were able to catch up on a bit of lost time.”

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Raducanu first captured global attention during the 2021 Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round on her main-draw debut. Only weeks later, she stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Richardson stood beside her throughout that magical New York run. However, after the victory, Raducanu chose to work with Torben Beltz because she wanted a coach with greater WTA Tour experience.

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That decision eventually became part of a long series of short-term coaching appointments. Most recently, she parted ways with Francisco Roig in January, leaving her without a permanent coach until reconnecting with Richardson once again.

Raducanu prioritized genuine trust and chemistry over experience when rehiring Richardson

Emma Raducanu spent nearly two months away from competition between March and May because of illness-related complications. The difficult period forced the Brit to step back before slowly preparing for her return to the tour.

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Before heading to Rome for the Italian Open, Raducanu completed a training block in Spain alongside Andrew Richardson. The reunion came more than four years after the pair famously worked together during her historic US Open triumph.

At that stage, Raducanu explained that there were no official plans for Richardson to permanently rejoin her coaching setup. Their partnership initially appeared to be temporary as she focused on rebuilding rhythm and confidence.

Although she traveled to Rome for the Italian Open, Raducanu later withdrew from the tournament. Instead, she accepted a wildcard entry into the Internationaux de Strasbourg to continue preparing for the French Open.

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It was in Strasbourg that the Brit officially confirmed that Richardson had returned to her coaching team. She also revealed plans to continue working with him through the 2026 season.

“We have great chemistry; that was evident every time we worked together. After I had a break because I got sick, I wanted to come back in a really authentic way,” she said.

However, the reunion did not immediately deliver results in court. Raducanu suffered an opening-round defeat against Diane Parry at the WTA 500 event in Strasbourg.

Despite the early loss, the pair quickly shifted focus toward Roland Garros. They have already begun practice sessions together at Stade Roland Garros as Raducanu looks to build momentum on the biggest clay-court stage.

Raducanu will open her French Open campaign against Solana Sierra on Sunday. Now, the Brit hopes the partnership that once created magic in New York can spark another memorable Grand Slam run in Paris.