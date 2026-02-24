Emma Raducanu Reveals if She’s Looking for a New Coach After Split With Francisco Roig

Transylvania Open 2026 – WTA, Tennis Damen 250 Tournament – Singles Final Emma Raducanu during the Transylvania Open 2026 Singles Final at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on February 7, 2026 Cluj-Napoca Romania PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xFlaviuxBuboix originalFilename:buboi-notitle260207_nptSC.jpg

You can call it coaching struggles or just a tough run of form, but either way, Emma Raducanu is still searching for her first title of the year.

She’s played five tournaments so far and hasn’t lifted a trophy. After splitting with Francisco Roig last month, just six months into their partnership, she headed into her event in Romania, saying she was comfortable working solely with her hitting partner, Alexis Canter, a 27-year-old former British player who reached a career-high ranking of 779 last year. And now, she also made it clear she isn’t actively looking for a new coach.

At the WTA 250 event in Cluj-Napoca, Raducanu showed flashes of promise, reaching her first final since her stunning 2021 triumph in New York. But the comeback story didn’t quite finish the way she hoped.

On February 7, she fell 6-0, 6-2 to Romanian player Sorana Cîrstea, settling for runner-up. Just two days later, she exited in the Round of 64 at the Qatar Open after losing to Camila Osorio. Yet, there have been positives.

After picking up a win over Antonia Ružić at the Dubai Tennis Championship, Raducanu offered another update on her coaching situation.

Now on her ninth coach since turning pro, speaking in Japan while announcing her new Uniqlo partnership, Emma Raducanu revealed, “Right now I wouldn’t say I’m actively looking for a coach.”

She even added that she had a “great experience” working with Francisco Roig, but in the end, they just weren’t fully aligned on certain key aspects.

Roig joined her team last summer after she split from interim coach Mark Petchey. But Raducanu’s coaching changes didn’t start there.

Her first coach was Nigel Sears, and after her fourth-round run at Wimbledon in 2021, she switched to Andrew Richardson, the man who guided her to that unforgettable US Open title later that year.

After that breakthrough, she worked with Torben Beltz and Dimitri Tursunov between late 2021 and 2023, but neither partnership lasted. Tursunov even cautioned her about the risks of switching coaches too often. Then came Sebastian Sachs for part of 2023, followed by a return to her junior coach Nick Cavaday toward the end of 2024. And now, for the time being, she has someone else in her corner.

“Right now I have Alexis Canter in my corner,” Raducanu said when he stepped in as her temporary coach at the Transylvania Open in Cluj.

“He knows me as a person. He knows me as a player,” she explained further.

If you think back to her second-round loss to Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open last month, it was clear she was feeling frustrated. After that match, she admitted she needed a reset and planned to head home for a few days to rethink her approach.

She’s experimented with adding more variety to her game, but she doesn’t feel it’s fully paying off.

“At the end of the day, I just want to hit the ball to the corners and hard,” she said last month.

That’s why her recent comments about returning to fundamentals stand out.

“I know the drills that I need to be doing right now in this moment in time … just repetition of doing those key fundamentals. I think I want to go back to that and develop a more aggressive style of playing,” she shared with The Guardian.

Now, with Canter by her side and a renewed focus on aggression, fans can only hope the plan comes together. If it does, it might just be the path that leads her to her second Grand Slam title.

Will a 2x Grand Slam Winner coach Emma Raducanu?

Ahead of her quarterfinal win over Maja Chwalińska at the Winners Open earlier this month, Emma Raducanu had nothing but kind words for Simona Halep during her post-match interview.

When asked if Halep could potentially become her new coach, Emma Raducanu smiled and replied, “I think she has better things to be doing than coaching on the Tour!”

For now, Raducanu isn’t rushing into any major decisions about her coaching future.

“I have not really thought about my next steps. Right now, I am just thinking to what has been working well this week,” she made it clear that her focus is on staying present and building on what’s clicking for her on court.

She also took a moment to credit former British pro Alexis Canter, who has been stepping in as her temporary coach.

“Alexis is a great guy, he has been helping a lot this week, and we have just been getting our heads down and working.”

Looking ahead, Raducanu is also thinking carefully about her schedule. She played 22 tournaments in 2025 and has already said she plans to cut that number down in 2026.

Speaking to the BBC in December 2025, she explained, “I would say next year I hope to play less than I did this year, but I think also just incorporating into my warm-ups fitness, so it’s not just my fitness sessions which are set for it.”