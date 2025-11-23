Emma Raducanu Sets Dating Rumors on Fire After Photo With Mystery Man

Emma Raducanu has finally put the dating rumors with Carlos Alcaraz to rest. But this time, she let her actions do the talking. A few months ago, she insisted, “We’re just good friends,” yet some fans still doubted. Now, a surprising sighting has fans buzzing, and speculation is off the charts.

Recently, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu was spotted leaving her southwest London flat with a mystery man, sparking curiosity among fans. According to Express, the man in question is Jack Coman, who is believed to be working in finance and is from New Zealand. The pair were seen enjoying the rugby at Twickenham, where Coman sat behind Raducanu as she watched England beat the All Blacks 33-19.

Despite New Zealand’s loss, the mood didn’t dampen their spirits. To capture the moment, Raducanu shared a series of pictures from the evening on Instagram, including one with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, but it was the first image that truly caught fans’ attention. In it, she was seen smiling and walking along a road with a friend and Coman.

Emma Raducanu during her heavy third round defeat to Elena Rybakina 2025 US Open

Although other photos from the night included England flanker Henry Pollock, it was the shots with Coman that drew the most attention, especially after a friend commented on Emma Raducanu’s post, “❤️ lovers,” to which she replied with multiple heart emojis.

Coman appeared in two posts from the evening, and with their easy smiles and close moments, fans are now wondering whether their connection is purely friendship or something more. But this interest isn’t new.

Back in early September, Emma Raducanu shared photos showing cozy moments dining with long-time friend and fellow tennis prodigy Benjamin Heynold, with the caption: “A productive summer. Progress over perfection.” Even then, fans were buzzing over the possibility of a romance.

Now, with Jack Coman entering the picture, speculation is back in full force. And if fans thought that was all the drama, a familiar name has resurfaced on Raducanu’s radar.

Emma Raducanu and Alcaraz’s friendship sparks doubts among fans

Emma Raducanu has recently been linked to former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz after the two played together in mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows last month. During the tournament, Alcaraz revealed a bold new look in New York, having a shaved head. When asked about it, Raducanu shared that she liked his style.

“I think he owns it, I think he pulls it off,” she said. “If you have a haircut like that it can work, and I think mixed field but whatever he does it’s not going to affect what he does on the court. I’m just happy to see him having fun with whatever.” Her words were friendly, but the gossip only grew after Wimbledon.

It all started when Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz practiced together at Wimbledon this year. When asked directly about dating rumours during a press conference, Raducanu smiled and clarified, “We’re just good friends.” Nevertheless, the rumors persisted because the tennis community enjoys a good romance.

But when Australian player Nick Kyrgios joked that Alcaraz might be vying with fellow British celebrity Jack Draper for Emma Raducanu’s affections, the rumors grew again.

“I don’t know, I think it’s a love triangle,” Kyrgios said. “Draper, Alcaraz, Raducanu. They’re fighting over Raducanu I think.The tennis world loves a love story, they love to try and put two together.”

These kinds of jokes make fans wonder what’s going on off the court.