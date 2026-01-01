brand-logo
Emma Raducanu Takes Risky New Direction to Gear Up for 2026

BySauramita Debbarma

Jan 1, 2026 | 4:29 AM EST

Emma Raducanu has touched down in Perth for the United Cup, linking up with Team Great Britain as she gears up for her debut in the mixed-team event. Now, as the 23-year-old prepares to make her return to competitive tennis at the United Cup alongside Billy Harris on Australian soil, it looks like she’s embracing a high-risk new direction this time.

Along with continuing her professional partnership with coach Francisco Roig, the British No. 1 is also making a notable equipment change. According to reports, Emma Raducanu has moved away from the Wilson Blade in favor of the Yonex E-Zone, a racket known for delivering more power, even if it sacrifices a bit of control.

For those who may not realize it, the world No. 29 has been swinging a Wilson Blade since her teenage years, with the iconic racket front and center during her unforgettable run to the 2021 US Open title.

That long-standing partnership has now come to a close, and while nothing has been officially announced, all signs point to the former US Open champion rolling into the 2026 season with a brand-new setup.

Interestingly, the potential move has set tennis social media buzzing, especially with Yonex continuing to expand its footprint at the top of the game. Valued at more than $280 billion, the brand has become a major presence among elite players, and if Raducanu makes the switch official, she’d be joining a star-studded group that includes Naomi Osaka, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and others.

