Emma Raducanu Takes Risky New Direction to Gear Up for 2026

Emma Raducanu has touched down in Perth for the United Cup, linking up with Team Great Britain as she gears up for her debut in the mixed-team event. Now, as the 23-year-old prepares to make her return to competitive tennis at the United Cup alongside Billy Harris on Australian soil, it looks like she’s embracing a high-risk new direction this time.

Along with continuing her professional partnership with coach Francisco Roig, the British No. 1 is also making a notable equipment change. According to reports, Emma Raducanu has moved away from the Wilson Blade in favor of the Yonex E-Zone, a racket known for delivering more power, even if it sacrifices a bit of control.

For those who may not realize it, the world No. 29 has been swinging a Wilson Blade since her teenage years, with the iconic racket front and center during her unforgettable run to the 2021 US Open title.

That long-standing partnership has now come to a close, and while nothing has been officially announced, all signs point to the former US Open champion rolling into the 2026 season with a brand-new setup.

Interestingly, the potential move has set tennis social media buzzing, especially with Yonex continuing to expand its footprint at the top of the game. Valued at more than $280 billion, the brand has become a major presence among elite players, and if Raducanu makes the switch official, she’d be joining a star-studded group that includes Naomi Osaka, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and others.