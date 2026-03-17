Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Miami Open With Concerning Reason

Just days before the main draw gets underway, the Miami Open has taken another hit, and this time, it’s Emma Raducanu. The Brit’s late withdrawal adds to a growing list of absentees, raising fresh concerns about player fitness during a demanding stretch of the season.

The 23-year-old has pulled out due to illness, reportedly linked to a lingering virus she picked up earlier this year. The timing couldn’t be worse. With the tournament fast approaching, Raducanu’s absence not only disrupts her schedule but also puts her ranking under pressure. Having reached the quarterfinals in Miami last year, her best result at a WTA 1000 event, she now stands to lose valuable points and slip down the live rankings.

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Currently ranked 23rd in the world, Emma Raducanu has a win-loss record of 7-7 in 2026. Emma Raducanu’s 2026 season has already been far from smooth. After an early retirement at the United Cup due to injury, Raducanu suffered a second-round exit at the Australian Open. A brief resurgence saw her reach the final in Romania, only to fall to Sorana Cîrstea. Since then, consistency has eluded her, with early exits in the Middle East swing and a third-round loss to Amanda Anisimova at Indian Wells compounding her struggles.

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Raducanu is now expected to shift focus to the clay-court swing, with plans to return in the coming weeks. However, her withdrawal from Miami and the decision to possibly skip Charleston as well… signals a cautious approach as she aims to fully recover before resuming competition.

However, Emma Raducanu isn’t the only one stepping away. Sonay Kartal has also withdrawn with a lower back injury, the same issue that forced her to retire against Elena Rybakina at Indian Wells. Meanwhile, rising Australian Maya Joint has pulled out with a similar concern, extending a difficult run of form for the youngster.

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The reshuffle has opened doors for others. Maria Sakkari and Jaqueline Cristian have now moved into seeded positions, while the remaining spots will be filled by qualifiers and lucky losers. Despite the withdrawals, the tournament still boasts a stacked field led by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, ensuring plenty of intrigue as the action kicks off in Miami. But the list of withdrawals from the Miami Open is shockingly long this year.

Who else is on the Miami Open withdrawal list featuring Emma Raducanu?

The withdrawal of Emma Raducanu has grabbed headlines, but she’s far from the only notable absentee at this year’s Miami Open. In fact, the tournament has been hit by a wave of exits, with over a dozen players pulling out even before the main draw gets fully underway, reshaping the field significantly.

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Among the most prominent names on the women’s side is Lois Boisson, the highest-ranked player from the original entry list to withdraw. The World No. 38 has been sidelined for months due to injury, having not played since September, and also skipped Indian Wells.

Her absence opened the door for Katie Boulter to step into the main draw. Meanwhile, Oleksandra Oliynykova and Wang Yafan also pulled out, with Oksana Selekhmeteva and Anastasia Potapova taking their places.

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The list doesn’t stop there. Several established stars have opted out, including Marketa Vondrousova, Barbora Krejcikova, and Karolina Pliskova, all of whom have previously reached the top tiers of the sport. Add to that Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova, and the women’s draw has clearly lost a significant amount of depth and experience.

On the men’s side, the situation is no different. Holger Rune, Tallon Griekspoor, and Jaume Munar were early withdrawals, while six-time Miami champion Novak Djokovic later joined the list due to a shoulder concern. Further exits from Lorenzo Sonego and Shang Juncheng have only added to the disruption.

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All these changes have dramatically altered the tournament landscape. Seedings have shifted, lucky losers and qualifiers have been handed unexpected opportunities, and several matchups look entirely different from what was initially anticipated. It’s a rare scenario where the draw is evolving even before the first ball is struck.

Amid this chaos, Emma Raducanu’s situation adds another layer of intrigue. Beyond her fitness struggles, questions remain around her consistency and frequent coaching changes. After parting ways with Francisco Roig earlier this year, Raducanu has now resumed working with Mark Petchey.

However, tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently pointed out that stability off the court could be key to unlocking her potential. In an interview with Sky Sports, she said, “You need somebody full-time. You don’t need to have a great coach all the time. Maybe somebody even part-time, which is kind of what she’s got. You need to buy into the coach and stay there for a little bit longer. I think that’s the biggest mistake – she’s been through too many people, and then you get so many different ideas, and you don’t quite know which one to stick with.”

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Only time will tell whether Emma Raducanu can find success this year. But for now, the focus remains on Miami, where the absence of so many stars has created as many questions as it has opportunities. What are your thoughts on this long list of withdrawals?