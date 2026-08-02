Emma Raducanu’s Ex-Coach Exposes the Harsh Reality of British Tennis: “A Poison Chalice”

Even though Wimbledon had one of its home players in the semifinals this year, the overall performance of the British contingent at the grass-court Major was unimpressive. Emma Raducanu‘s former coach, Mark Petchey, sat for a discussion with Andrea Petkovic and pointed out how the reason for that might be how different countries approach tennis.



Petkovic cited an example of tennis stars like Karolina Muchova, Jiri Lehecka and her playing mixed doubles in a club. And she admitted that that’s what helped them get their “teeth in place” before they went on to win on the global stage. This is when Petchey drew a stark contrast with how things are in the UK.

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“I think having money as we do in the UK is a blessing and a curse, I do think it’s a bit of a poisoned chalice,” said Petchey on the Big T podcast. “You can get away with making bad decisions because it doesn’t really hurt you, but when you’ve got to be lean and mean, you don’t have the luxury of making decisions because that money counts and you don’t get a reset 12 months later than you can go.”

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Petchey is not wrong about the money, as all the financial resources in British tennis flow from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), with the local clubs mainly focusing on the aspects of recreation and exclusive membership. Any promising player is scouted early in the UK, and their development comes under the purview of the LTA, which also means that their local coaches do not have a chance to continue the good work with their players.

On the other hand, Petchey has compared the UK system to those in Czechia and Italy, which have had huge success. Both Czechia and Italy have a competitive structure around their clubs, which helps players get into the spirit of team building and be engaged in competitive play from an early age. While Czechia has the Extraliga, Italy has four Serie leagues (Serie A1, Serie A2, Serie B, Serie C), where clubs battle for prize money and to win promotion to higher leagues and avoid relegation to lower ones.

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Given the success the two countries have had across the ATP and WTA Tours, one could argue the club-based system is working. The recent all-Czech clash at the Wimbledon final between Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova highlights the success of Czech tennis.

On the other hand, Italy not only has Jannik Sinner to boast about, but the likes of Flavio Cobolli, Matteo Arnaldi, and Jasmine Paolini have all been the faces of Italian dominance in tennis. The fact that Italy is the reigning champion in both the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup shows its strengths across men’s and women’s tennis.

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Amid all this, the UK has its share of bright spots, but two of its biggest names, Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper, have been struggling with injuries this season.

Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper Missed Wimbledon Due to Injuries

The British hopes were dashed even before Wimbledon began, as two of their biggest players, Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper, pulled out of the competition. For Raducanu, it was a big blow, as she was in good form on the grass, having reached the final in Queens.

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For Draper, the Brit’s arm injury has caused him struggles since last season’s end, when he had to withdraw from the US Open after playing one match. The former World No. 4 has only played thirteen matches this season as his season has been interrupted by old and new injuries. His withdrawal from Wimbledon also came after having a good grass-court run in Eastbourne.

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In recent years, Raducanu and Draper have been the bright spots in British tennis, with the former winning the US Open in 2021 and the latter winning Masters 1000 titles and reaching the deep end in Majors. However, both have been unlucky with injuries, which have disrupted their Tour schedules. While Draper has received a wildcard for the Canadian Open, and fans will hope he plays, Raducanu’s injury seems more serious, as she has pulled out of Canada.