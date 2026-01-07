ESPN Ditches Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner’s Coaches for Chris Evert After 2 Decades

As the tennis world braces for another scorching Australian summer, ESPN has rolled out its commentator lineup for the 2026 Australian Open – only to set social media abuzz within minutes. The network unveiled a star-studded roster packed with familiar play-by-play voices and household-name analysts, promising wall-to-wall coverage with every match accessible on the ESPN app. But amid all the optimism and polished publicity, one glaring storyline stole the spotlight: the surprising absence of several well-known voices who have shaped ESPN’s tennis identity for decades…

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Coco Gauff‘s former coach, Brad Gilbert, was one of the first ones to confirm the shake-up through a tweet. “Had a great 👍 23 year run 🏃‍♀️.” Moments later, Pam Shriver echoed the sentiment, offering a longer, emotional farewell after more than 35 years with the broadcast team. “Thanks for the 35+ amazing years. I recall AO 1990, after an early round loss, working for ESPN for the first time. I was prepared for more, but was told it was time to streamline. Meanwhile, my thoughts are with Eaton & Palisades Fire victims on a tough 1 year anniversary.”

Jannik Sinner‘s coach, Darren Cahill’s, and Rennae Stubbs’ names were also noticeably missing from the 2026 list, particularly surprising given their strong rapport with viewers. But despite those absences, ESPN’s official announcement was full of energy and optimism. The network confirmed Katie George as the host for Week 1 at the Australian Open, with Malika Andrews taking over for Week 2 and the championship weekend. Other than that, Chris Fowler, Chris McKendry, Patrick McEnroe, Jason Goodall, and Mike Monaco will helm play-by-play duties across ESPN platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’ll bring balance between veteran stability and newer broadcast voices. And studio and match analysis will be led by a lineup of former pros, including John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Caroline Wozniacki, James Blake, Mary Joe Fernandez, Sam Querrey, Chris Eubanks, and CoCo Vandeweghe. Kris Budden will report from Melbourne Park, delivering on-site updates, interviews, and feature storytelling throughout the tournament.

The 2026 Australian Open kicks off with qualifying rounds from January 11-15, with the main draw running January 17-28. Semifinals will unfold January 29-30, followed by the women’s singles final on January 31 and the men’s championship on February 1. But as the countdown to Melbourne continues, the overarching narrative remains unchanged: ESPN’s bold shake-up has left fans divided. Some applaud the fresh energy; others mourn the absence of trusted voices, while a few have raised eyebrows at the inclusion of Chris Evert in the commentary team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Eubanks’ Debut and Chris Evert’s Inclusion Stir Debate Over ESPN’s Australian Open Line-Up

Two months after closing the curtain on his professional playing career, Christopher Eubanks is already stepping into a brand-new spotlight – this time, behind the microphone. The 29-year-old American, who charmed fans with his big serve, charisma, and thoughtful interviews on the tour, will make his Australian Open TV debut as part of ESPN’s commentary team for the 2026 season opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ESPN’s Vice President of Production, Linda Schulz, shared her excitement about the new direction. “We’re excited about our Australian Open 2026 talent lineup. The goal was to combine strong storytelling with trusted voices. We are especially thrilled to welcome longtime tennis fan and accomplished host, Malika Andrews. With the addition of Andrews and Eubanks and the return of Wozniacki, our coverage will provide a vast perspective on the sport of tennis.”

But not all reactions to the 2026 talent roster were celebratory. As excitement grows around Eubanks’ debut, another name on the list has sparked divided opinions and some sharp criticism – Chris Evert. Even after more than three decades away from professional play, the 18-time Grand Slam champion continues to command headlines, not for her on-court legacy, but for her commentary box controversies. She has been previously accused of showing bias, particularly toward American players like Coco Gauff.

Then on one instance, her comments on Naomi Osaka’s outfit also stirred a bit of controversy. “I like the dress…it suits her; it suits the Japanese culture.” Fans found this comment culturally insensitive despite her likely intention to compliment. Coming to the other controversial moment surrounding Evert’s commentary. Remember her remarks about Karolina Muchova?

ADVERTISEMENT

“She (Muchova) plays like a guy. She wants to play like a guy. The guys have bigger serves than the women, they have better volleys for the most part, and they move a little bit better.”

She received quite a few backlashes for these comments. Despite the controversies, Evert has remained a core part of ESPN’s tennis coverage since joining the network in 2011. Her passionate tone and deep knowledge of the sport have earned her a loyal fanbase. Yet her commentary style has opened her up to intense scrutiny in the age of social media. As ESPN prepares to kick off its 2026 Australian Open coverage, it’ll be interesting to see how Eubanks and Everts do their job with the mic in hand this time.