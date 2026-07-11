ESPN Reveals Linda Noskova’s Goosebumps Wimbledon Moment That Cameras Missed

Linda Noskova gave one of the most remarkable performances of her career in the hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 triumph over Karolina Muchova in the Wimbledon final. The 21-year-old had to dig very deep for this win, and she couldn’t control her tears after clinching the victory. The situation was grim for Noskova after she had lost the second set despite having a 5-2 lead, but it was a moment before the decider that helped in regaining her composure.

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Noskova decided to head backstage after losing the second set against Muchova. According to ESPN, she walked by the trophy while making her way off the court. But instead of heading back to the locker room right away, Noskova stood still and kept on staring at the title. She eventually returned to the court and played a brilliant set under pressure to snatch the title away from Muchova.

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