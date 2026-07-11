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ESPN Reveals Linda Noskova’s Goosebumps Wimbledon Moment That Cameras Missed

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 11, 2026 | 4:33 PM EDT

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ESPN Reveals Linda Noskova’s Goosebumps Wimbledon Moment That Cameras Missed

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 11, 2026 | 4:33 PM EDT

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Linda Noskova gave one of the most remarkable performances of her career in the hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 triumph over Karolina Muchova in the Wimbledon final. The 21-year-old had to dig very deep for this win, and she couldn’t control her tears after clinching the victory. The situation was grim for Noskova after she had lost the second set despite having a 5-2 lead, but it was a moment before the decider that helped in regaining her composure.

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Noskova decided to head backstage after losing the second set against Muchova. According to ESPN, she walked by the trophy while making her way off the court. But instead of heading back to the locker room right away, Noskova stood still and kept on staring at the title. She eventually returned to the court and played a brilliant set under pressure to snatch the title away from Muchova.

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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