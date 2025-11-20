Eva Lys Breaks Silence on WTA’s Beauty & Behavior Standards: “That’s Bullsh*t”

The life of a WTA star on the professional circuit comes with its fair share of challenges that go way beyond just playing the game. Female athletes often deal with a lot of public scrutiny, face online harassment that can turn into real-life stalking, and live in a culture that frequently expects them to sacrifice their personal identities completely. These stigmas really box players in, implying that the only way to succeed is by being super determined and totally hiding their personalities off the court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a refreshingly candid conversation on the Tennis Insider Club podcast, 23-year-old German sensation Eva Lys spoke out against this very issue, directly challenging the toxic stereotypes that constrain female athletes. She articulated the pervasive pressure with remarkable clarity.

“There’s such a big stigma to female athletes, how they’re supposed to be. How they have to show themselves like, we have to work. And sacrifice everything. And we can’t have fun, and we can’t be pretty outside court and you don’t have to dress up like you need to be like this tough woman. And, um, I feel like that’s bullsh*t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Lys, this philosophy is not just talk; it is a necessary component of her success. She has found that her best performances come when she is not obsessing over results but rather appreciating the process and allowing herself to enjoy life, a balance she fiercely protects. Lys’ advocacy for a more holistic approach to an athlete’s life is informed by her own difficult journey.

After breaking into the Top 100 for the first time, she expected more money and fewer worries, but instead found herself burdened by intense pressure and the fear of losing her hard-earned ranking.

Imago Image Credits: Eva Lys/Instagram

She reached a point just before Wimbledon where she realized, “I thought life would get easier. I thought I’d have more money, fewer worries. But it was the total opposite. I had so much pressure, I practiced twice as hard, and right before Wimbledon, I realized I wasn’t having fun anymore—and I’ve had fun my whole life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her outspoken stance is part of a broader willingness to address difficult topics within the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Eva Lys didn’t hold back

Eva Lys has opened up about the not-so-glamorous aspects of fame, like dealing with stalkers who have gotten hold of her hotel room numbers and facing a constant wave of online hate.

Lys shared some pretty unsettling experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also recently had to deal with stalkers who had obtained the addresses of training grounds, hotels and even the room numbers. That crossed every line.” Lys mentioned that some people had gotten a bit “obsessed” with her, really crossing the line when it comes to personal safety.

She shared that by collaborating with the WTA, she’s implemented new security measures to keep herself safe. She talked about the constant flow of hateful messages and threats she gets online after losses, sharing some of them publicly to highlight the reality that players deal with.

“But it was hushed up for a long time. If you don’t talk about it, nothing will ever change. After every defeat. A thousand hate messages sent directly to my inbox.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There were a lot of graphic threats, with some pretty violent descriptions aimed at her, her mother, or her family. She’s gotten into such a habit of it that she skips Instagram right after matches because she already knows what’s coming her way.

While fans may feel like going through personal loss seeing their favorite stars lose, sometimes, things can get out of hand. And that’s where Eva Lys-like openness can probably save the ground.