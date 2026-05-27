“Everything Happens for a Reason” — Carlos Alcaraz Gets Honest on French Open Setback During Rare Public Appearance

By mid-March, Carlos Alcaraz looked untouchable, becoming the youngest player to complete a Career Grand Slam while storming into the semis at the Indian Wells Open. Yet within a month, the dream unravelled as defeat in the Monte-Carlo Masters final was followed by a wrist injury in Barcelona that ruled him out until after Wimbledon. Now, while Jannik Sinner commands the spotlight at the Roland Garros as a favourite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires, Alcaraz is clinging to the belief that everything happens for a reason.

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”It is frustrating,” said Alcaraz about his time off the court at the Princess of Girona Foundation awards ceremony in Spain. “I’m watching the results from home, watching my rivals compete, the tournaments I wish I could be playing in but can’t,” Carlos added, who could not defend his 2000 ranking points at the French Open.

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Despite the disappointment, the former top seed insisted he has not lost hope during his recovery process. Instead, the 23-year-old is trying to remain optimistic and trust that better moments are waiting ahead.

“Everything happens for a reason. I believe it’s destiny, and that life has something special waiting for me when I return, something beautiful,” he added.

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Away from the court, Alcaraz explained that the injury break has also helped him appreciate the important things in life. “Now I realise that what really matters, my family, who have always been there to support me; they never forced me to play tennis but always gave me the choice, and that helped me continue to enjoy it and never feel stressed. They’re the reason I’m the person I am today.”

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Alcaraz also shared a message about patience and personal growth while speaking to the audience at the ceremony. ”You have to place great value on what lies behind it,” he added.

Even while recovering from the injury, the passion for tennis and the desire to improve every day continue to drive him forward. ”In my case, what motivates me is going to the tennis court or the gym every day, with a tremendous enthusiasm to try and give my best to improve and for that to be reflected on the court.”

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At the same time, Alcaraz reflected on how much his mindset has changed compared to his teenage years. “I am grateful to the person I was six or seven years ago for having done everything possible every day. At 14, I had zero patience; I wanted things today for tomorrow. I always wanted to win, but the beauty lies in the process.”

Even during his recovery, Alcaraz has remained connected to the sport. Last month, he made a rare appearance at the Madrid Open to watch his younger brother Jaime compete at the Under-16 tournament, an event featuring some of Spain’s brightest young talents.

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Now, as Alcaraz continues working toward a possible return later in the grass-court season, the tennis world remains firmly behind him.

John McEnroe reveals serious concern over Carlos Alcaraz’s troubling wrist injury

The Argentine, Juan Martín del Potro, who once defeated Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on his way to winning the US Open title, remains one of the strongest examples of how devastating wrist injuries can become for a professional tennis player.

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Persistent wrist problems completely changed the direction of Del Potro’s career. The injuries forced him to miss multiple seasons, lose all his ranking points, and repeatedly restart his journey on tour from the beginning.

That concern is exactly what 7-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe recently expressed while discussing Carlos Alcaraz’s injury situation. “I am much more concerned about the physical aspect. Carlos is as mentally tough as they come; he is at the level of Rafa, Roger, and Novak,” McEnroe added in a recent interview.

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Still, the former No. 1 admitted that Del Potro’s painful experience immediately comes to mind whenever he thinks about wrist injuries. “But I think of players like Del Potro, who could never fully recover because of the wrist, and that scares me. I’m not a doctor, but I believe the entire tennis world is praying for his healthy return. I certainly am,” he later added.

Even former ATP world No. 1 Jim Courier also shared similar concerns regarding Alcaraz’s long-term future. “And I don’t want to be sitting here in 20 years, wondering what Carlos Alcaraz might have achieved if he had just taken a little bit more time to take care of his wrist. He’s so smart to be careful with the wrist,” Courier added.

For now, Alcaraz remains sidelined for at least another month as he continues his recovery. Meanwhile, the entire tennis world is hoping the Spaniard can make a strong and healthy return to the court soon.