Ex-Australian Open Champ Has Andre Agassi’s Back After Roger Federer Dominates Fun Showdown

BySupriyo Sarkar

Jan 17, 2026 | 5:41 AM EST

What a fitting farewell to Melbourne Park. At one of his most beloved stages, Roger Federer returned for an Australian Open exhibition, teaming up with Andre Agassi to face home favorites Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter. However, as the pace intensified and Agassi struggled to keep up, the moment took an unexpected turn, with a former Australian Open champion, Ash Barty, stepping in to rescue the spectacle and delight the crowd.

The four tennis legends were mic’d up on Rod Laver Arena for a light-hearted exhibition. The atmosphere was relaxed and full of laughter. Andre Agassi was the most vocal, cracking jokes throughout the match and keeping the crowd entertained.

Agassi showed little interest in rushing the net. That choice did not help his partnership with Roger Federer. The Australian duo of Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter kept the pressure on and matched them shot for shot.

As the match unfolded, Agassi sensed he was slowing his team down. With the score level at one set all, he decided to take matters into his own hands. The American suddenly called for a substitution mid-match.

“Hold up,” said Agassi. “There’s only one chance of you winning out here today, if we can find another Aussie in this joint to come out here.” He then teased the crowd further. “Is there, by chance, another Aussie Open winner in here? An Ash Barty by chance?”

He followed it with another call. “Ash, you better be here.” The crowd noise instantly rose as cameras searched the stands. Moments later, three-time Grand Slam champion Ash Barty appeared and walked onto the court.

The reaction was electric inside Rod Laver Arena. Barty soaked in the applause and smiled. “I’m back!” she exclaimed. “How good is this? I’ve got the best partner ever!”

(More to come…)

