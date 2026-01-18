Ex-Grand Slam Champion Pulls Out of Australian Open Just One Hour Before Match

The Australian Open’s return is the season’s first great crescendo, drawing fans eager to see their favorite stars collide at the “Happy Slam.” Yet with tennis stretching across nearly 11 relentless months, injuries remain an unavoidable shadow. That reality struck hard on opening day when former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was forced to withdraw, sending a wave of shock and disappointment through Melbourne Park and beyond.

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from the Australian Open just an hour before her first-round match. The No.32 seed was scheduled to face Hailey Baptiste on Court 13 at 2 pm in Melbourne. Tournament organizers announced her withdrawal at 1 pm local time.

Vondrousova later explained the reason for her decision. “I’m really sorry that I had to withdraw from the Australian Open due to ongoing shoulder issues. After everything I’ve been dealing with, I need to prioritise my health, even though this decision wasn’t easy. Thank you all for your understanding and support,” she said.

Her withdrawal opened the door for Taylor Townsend. Townsend, who lost in the third round of qualifying to Australia’s Storm Hunter, entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

