Ex-Grand Slam Champion Sparks Uproar After ‘Privacy Breach’ by Doping Officers

Jessica Pegula once revealed the intense pressure behind tennis’ anti-doping protocols under the WADA code, noting how “stressful” it can be, with “a lot of girls who don’t sleep” and stay awake ensuring “the doorbell works” and every phone is on. That anxiety has now become reality for 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. She received an unexpected late-night visit from anti-doping officials, yet now calls out the WTA after her stressful encounter with doping authorities.

In a recent Instagram story, the 26-year-old Marketa Vondrousova described a troubling encounter with anti-doping officials.

“Every day, we are required to be at home for one specific hour for doping control. I respect that rule — every single day. Tonight, however, a tester arrived at 8:15 p.m. and told me that the time I had declared doesn’t matter and that I must be tested right now. When I pointed out that it’s outside my testing window and a serious intrusion into my privacy, I was told: ‘This is the life of a professional athlete.’”

According to Vondrousova, the doping control officer arrived at a time that did not match the hour she had declared. She emphasized that her complaint was not about avoiding testing. Instead, she wants the rules to be respected on both sides.

“Is it normal for doping officers to sit in our living rooms at night waiting for us to pee? This is not about avoiding a test — it’s about respect. Respect for the rules that we follow, and for the personal life we’re entitled to after a long day of training and competition. Rules should apply to everyone. Even to those enforcing them,” she later asked the authorities.

Under current regulations, players must provide a daily one-hour window when they will be available for surprise testing. This system is part of the global Anti-Doping Program. It requires athletes to list accurate whereabouts information for the entire year.

These rules are tied to the “Three Strikes Rule,” which determines how missed tests are handled. The policy aims to ensure fairness and accountability for all players.

The consequences of missing tests are serious. If a player fails to be available three times within a 12-month period, it is considered an anti-doping violation. This violation carries penalties similar to a positive test.

A suspension can range from one to two years, and in some cases it may extend to four years depending on the circumstances. This creates intense pressure on athletes to always be available, even during personal time.

Players across the tennis world have spoken about the stress these procedures create. Both WTA and ATP athletes have shared similar frustrations in recent years. Many feel the constant monitoring affects their rest, privacy, and peace of mind.

How have doping-test fears affected the players?

For Australian Open champion Madison Keys, the pressure of anti-doping rules has been overwhelming. The testing fears once caused her to break down in tears. Many players share similar emotions.

Former world No. 5 Andrey Rublev has described the system plainly. He says they “can drive you crazy”. His words reflect how mentally exhausting the process can become.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has also shared her feelings. She calls the procedures “really scary”. Two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur has said she’s been “traumatised” by the system. Their comments show how frightening the rules can feel for top athletes.

Nothing in the rules has changed recently. But since the second half of 2024, tension has grown. Two major stars, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner, were sanctioned for breaching the rules. Sinner’s three-month ban shook the tennis world, and since then, anxiety among players has only intensified.

These fears extend beyond tennis. A 2022 U.S. Anti-Doping Agency survey found worrying numbers. It reported that 88 percent of 994 athletes feared supplement contamination. Another 86 percent said they felt anxiety about whereabouts rules. The stress is widespread across sports.

And missing three testing windows in 12 months counts as a violation. American player Jenson Brooksby learned this the hard way in 2023. He was banned for 18 months, later reduced to 13. He has since returned and even won an ATP title.

Now, with the Wimbledon champion speaking out, fans wonder if tennis will finally reconsider its testing procedures.