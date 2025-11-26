Ex-Grand Slam Champion Turns Heads After Selling Used Items Despite Buying a Porsche

Jelena Ostapenko was last seen in action during her SF match at the doubles event of the 2025 WTA Finals on November 7. Although her season is over, the Latvian isn’t lying low. Her day unfolded like a split-screen movie scene. On one side, she was sliding behind the wheel of a brand new Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS (worth around $197K), and then in the evening, she was busy selling something else.

After spending time in the Maldives, the tennis star treated herself to her priciest possession yet. But Ostapenko wasn’t done making headlines. After the sunset, fans scrolling through local listings were met with something they never expected: Jelena Ostapenko selling used storage boxes online for €5 ($5.8) on her secondary IG page (@j.o.clothes 1997).

“Storage boxes white 3 pieces/pink one piece. 5€ each. DM if interested.”

The moment found its way onto X through a fan post. The contrast was so striking it almost felt like a scene from a tennis-themed sitcom: in the morning, a luxury supercar; by the afternoon, a casual garage-sale-style listing.

“Jelena Ostapenko: In the morning, she picks up a new Porsche. In the afternoon, she’s busy selling used storage boxes for €5.”

Yet, the moment felt perfectly on-brand with Ostapenko. The 2017 French Open champion is known for her vibrant personality, unpredictable shot-making, and a streak of spontaneity that makes her one of tennis’s most entertaining characters. People couldn’t help but laugh and admire the duality.

But it wasn’t just about the storage boxes. In another story, she shared glimpses of half-used perfume samples.

“Selling 3 perfume samples: 1) Byredo- 5€, 2) Perfume de Marly- 8€, 3) Maison Francis Kurkdijan- 10€. DM if interested.”

A day of glamor, a dash of humor, and a lot of Jelena Ostapenko energy – all wrapped into one unforgettable story. But Ostapenko has always had this affinity towards speedy cars.

Jelena Ostapenko reflects on her love of cars

Jelena Ostapenko loves speed. It’s in her forehands, in her reactions, and, as her fans now know, in her garage. Ostpaneko (estimated net worth $16 million as of January 2025) is the proud owner of many expensive cars. Other than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, she also took home the Porsche Macan Turbo with her Stuttgart Open title this year.

Her tennis has always been built on boldness, the kind that either sends the ball skimming past her opponents or rockets it into the back fence. Fast cars carry the same intoxicating rush. They mirror the unpredictability she embraces, the thrill she chases, and the freedom she thrives on.

“I love to drive fast. I also took extreme driving courses where they teach you how to drift and stuff. I hope the Latvian police aren’t watching!”

At the 2025 Stuttgart Open, both Aryna Sabalenka and Jelena Ostapenko were caught up cracking jokes about winning the Porsche car. After securing her spot in the final, Sabalenka said she’s going to fight for the beautiful car.

“Please, I need this car.”

Then, following her 4-6, 1-6 loss at the Stuttgart Open final, Sabalenka congratulated Ostapenko.

“Well done, and enjoy driving this beautiful car! I’m glad I can afford this car. After this final, we’re gonna order one because I guess this is the only way for me!”

Ostapenko then jokingly said, “I think you hate me now because you wanted this car so badly!”

That’s the only singles title she won this season. Did her love of Porsche drive her to this incredible victory? Perhaps!