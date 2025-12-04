Ex-Russian Pro Brutally Disses 24-Year-Old WTA Pro After Her Nationality Switch: “What Has She Won”

Another Russian tennis star is trading flags, but this time, the move has drawn a sharp and dismissive rebuke from one of the nation’s own legends. After international tennis organizations decided to suspend Russia from team competitions due to their political tensions with Ukraine, a lot of WTA and ATP athletes have been looking for new flags to represent while they compete.

Players like Daria Kasatkina, who now represents Australia for reasons of personal safety and the chance to live openly as a gay woman, along with others like Varvara Gracheva from France and Natela Dzalamidze from Georgia, have really paved the way. Now, 24-year-old Anastasia Potapova shared a similar update! She’s thrilled to announce that she’ll be representing Austria starting in 2026. But the reaction from the Russian tennis community was brutal.

Yevgeny Kafelnikov, who used to be the world No. 1 and is now the vice-president of the Russian Tennis Federation, was pretty straightforward when he talked about the WTA pro’s switch. According to Univers Tennis on X, Kafelnikov’s comments were filled with sarcasm and a bit of scorn. “Should I cry? Was she a great athlete? What has she won for Russia in her life? You can’t tell me, and neither can I. So, good riddance,” he stated.

Kafelnikov’s comments really highlight a bigger issue in Russian tennis, showing the clash between the pride of the institutions and the personal struggles that athletes go through. Potapova, who’s sitting at World No. 51 right now, hasn’t snagged a Grand Slam title or reached the top of the rankings yet.

Kafelnikov uses this to downplay her exit. This situation also shows the tough spot that a lot of Russian athletes are in right now. Even though officials like Kafelnikov are expressing strong disapproval, the real difficulties and the ongoing uncertainty of competing under a neutral flag, along with missing out on team events, really push for some change. So, what did Potapova say about this big change in her tennis career?

The WTA star isn’t afraid of change

Anastasia Potapova took to her Instagram to share that she’s switching her nationality from Russian to Austrian. “I am delighted to let you all know that my application for citizenship has been accepted by the Austrian Government,” the WTA star said.

The tennis star had nothing but praise for the country, as she added, “Austria is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home. I love being in Wien and look forward to making my second home there. As part of this I am proud to announce that starting from 2026 I will be representing my new homeland Austria in my professional tennis career from this point onwards.”

She made her announcement just a few days after taking part in a team exhibition event in St. Petersburg, where she shared her genuine hope that Russian players would soon be allowed back into official team competitions like the Billie Jean King Cup.

The Potapova saga shows that when an athlete decides to step back, it’s not just about the practical side of things. There’s a lot more at play, like how people view their career and sense of patriotism, and those feelings resonate way beyond the game itself.