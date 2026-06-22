Ex-Wimbledon Champion Faces 4-Year Ban After Refusing Doping Test

Doping controversy seems to have struck tennis once more, but on this occasion, the Grand Slam winner in question was not found positive for any banned substance in her body. 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has been handed a four-year ban following the Czech player’s refusal to take part in the scheduled anti-doping test.

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“Experts confirmed I suffered an Acute Stress Reaction (F43.0) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (F41.1)”, said Vondrousova after the ITIA declared the ban. “In that moment, fear clouded my judgment, and I just couldn’t process the situation rationally. After what happened to Petra, we don’t take strangers at our door lightly.” The dispute over Vondrosova’s test was not regarding banned substances but rather the system of protocols via which the anti-doping tests are operated.

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One of the toughest rules of the anti-doping protocols is the “whereabouts rule”, which necessitates every player to report their location at all times, so that their sample can be collected for random testing. However, on this occasion, Vondrousova claimed that the person in question, who had approached her for collection, had done so outside the time period that had been pre-set and had failed to provide the necessary identification, due to which the former World No. 6 had not granted access to her home, refusing to give her sample.

This is where her confession about having an anxiety disorder is significant, as it would have been a standard response of any person suffering from those symptoms that would match Vondrousova’s in such a situation. In referring to “Petra”, she has tried to turn attention to the incident involving Petra Kvitova, another Wimbledon champion, who had been attacked by an intruder in her own home.

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However, it seems Vondrosova’s case did not hold water before the ITIA, which has imposed the ban and reiterated the importance of random testing, even under the guise of a seemingly intrusive protocol.

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The ITIA Defends Its Decision to Ban Marketa Vondrousova for Four Years

Following a trial by an independent tribunal, ITIA found that Vondrousova’s reasons did not fall within the “no compelling justification” category. The CEO of the organization, Karen Moorhouse, emphasized that taking care of the health and safety of the players was a top priority for the governing body. However, the governing body refuted Vondrousova’s claims in this instance, stating that all collection agents hold the necessary credentials and are trained to collect samples without endangering the player’s safety. More so, the CEO restated the importance of the random nature of these doping tests.

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“Unpredictable testing is an essential tool to protect clean sport”, said Moorhouse in the official ITIA statement. The independent tribunal ultimately supported that principle. This case is an important reminder that players can be tested at any time, in any place, and that refusal comes with significant risk.”

It remains to be seen how this verdict will be received in the tennis community, especially given the nature of the suspension and the fact that players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek were given multi-month suspensions even after banned substances were found in their systems. Early social media reaction has already seen fans start comparing the cases, and it remains to be seen whether Vondrousova and her legal team will appeal the decision.

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At the time of suspension, Vondrosouva had won three titles on the WTA Tour, with her biggest achievement being the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where she beat Ons Jabeur in the final. The Czech player also reached the 2019 French Open and 2021 Tokyo Olympics finals, but lost to the likes of Ashleigh Barty and Belinda Bencic.