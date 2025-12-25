Ex-World No. 1 Welcomes Fourth Child With Popstar Enrique Iglesias

Once Anna Kournikova’s life revolved around center courts, flashing cameras, and roaring crowds. Today, her biggest victories arrive in silence. A week ago, the former world no. 1 (in doubles) welcomed her fourth child with pop icon Enrique Iglesias, marking another cherished chapter far from the tennis spotlight.

No name. No announcement of the baby’s sex. Just a snapshot of happiness, intimate and understated – perfectly in character for a couple that has spent more than two decades protecting their private world. In August this year, a source close to PEOPLE revealed Kournikova is pregnant, expecting her fourth child with her longtime partner Iglesias. Now, just a couple of days ago, the couple shared the joyous news through a joint IG post, which had a caption, “My Sunshine 12.17.2025.” In that post, the little baby was seen swaddled in a white blanket beside a stuffed animal.

Anna Kournikova, 44, and Enrique Iglesias, 50, have been together since 2001, a love story that began far from tennis courts and stadium lights. Their fourth child joins a close-knit household that already includes 8-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas and 5-year-old daughter Mary. Each arrival into their family has followed the same pattern: low-key, deeply personal, and revealed only when the couple feels ready. In an era of constant visibility, Kournikova and Iglesias have chosen something increasingly rare – intentional privacy.

For fans who remember Kournikova’s rise, the contrast between her early life and her present one is striking. Long before motherhood and Miami mornings, she was one of the most recognizable figures in global sport. A teenage prodigy, she burst onto the tennis scene in the late 1990s with fearless shot-making and undeniable charisma. While her singles career was often judged harshly by statistics alone, her impact on the court went far beyond rankings (career-high rankings in singles: 8). As a former world number one in doubles, she achieved elite success, winning Grand Slam titles (AO -1999, 2002) and redefining how marketability and athleticism could coexist.

Anna Kournikova retired from pro tennis in 2003 due to serious back and spinal problems, including a herniated disk. But even after stepping away from professional tennis, her influence never really faded – it simply shifted. That shift became more visible after she and Iglesias started a family. And now, with a fourth child added to their family, the picture feels complete – at least for this chapter.

How do they look at parenthood amid busy schedules? And let’s also check out how Kournikova met this popstar…

From starring in the ‘Escape’ music video to raising four children: Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias’ incredible journey

In 2001, Enrique Iglesias was riding the wave of global superstardom, while Anna Kournikova was one of the most recognizable faces in sport. When their worlds crossed on the set of Iglesias’ Escape music video, it felt like just another celebrity crossover. In hindsight, it was the quiet beginning of one of sport and music’s most enduring love stories.

The video, which features Kournikova playing coy against advances from Iglesias before ending in a make-out session, was the first time fans caught a glimpse of their chemistry. In October 2023, Enrique Iglesias shared insights on their first meeting during an interview with People.

“(The video changed my life) in ways that I didn’t even think about. When we met — although she came from the sports world — in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot.”

He also shed light on their close bonding. “We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger. You learn as you go. You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you’ll get to the really good times.”

Despite their fame, Kournikova and Iglesias have remained remarkably grounded both as couples and as parents. But in November 2011, the tennis star first spoke about her desire to have children with Iglesias. How has their life been after becoming parents?

According to some sources, which reported to People, Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are the happiest when they are home with their family. “He loves his fans and loves to tour, but as he has gotten older and become a parent, it has been harder for him to leave. He will never forsake his fans, but being a dad is very important to him.”

Another source close to the couple told People exclusively that they are very excited for their fourth baby and welcoming the “controlled chaos” that comes with a family of six. From a music video that defined early 2000s pop culture to a family of four children built largely out of public view, Kournikova and Iglesias have defied celebrity norms. Their journey hasn’t been loud or theatrical. Instead, it has been steady, intentional, and deeply personal. Share your thoughts on their incredible love story.