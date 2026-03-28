Ex-World No. 7 Announces Retirement With an Emotional Confession About His Testing Career

2026 is unfolding as a farewell-laden chapter, with Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils nearing the end of remarkable journeys shaped in the shadow of the Big Three. After nearly two decades on tour, their exits already stir emotion. Now, another star prepares to bow out, as David Goffin is set to hang up his boots at season’s end.

David Goffin shared an emotional retirement message in a heartfelt Instagram video. He explained that the decision came after many years at the highest level. “Some decisions stay with you for a long time. I’ve given everything for this sport, and tennis has given me more than I could ever have imagined,” said Goffin in the video.

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“The matches, the battles, the wins, the losses. The emotions. The people who were there through all of it. And that’s why this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life.”

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After those words, the screen turned black. A message then appeared confirming the news. “This will be my last season,” it read, making the announcement official. Goffin also spoke about the physical toll of his career. He highlighted the impact of injuries on his body. His decision was strongly influenced by these struggles.

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“All these years at the highest level have taken a toll on my body. The knee injury I suffered last year played a decisive role in my decision to stop.” His words made the situation clear. The strain had become too much.

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He also reflected on the demands of life on tour. The constant travel and pressure were exhausting. Over time, it became harder to recover.

“Over the past two decades, I’ve also been living out of a suitcase non-stop. Constant travelling, different time zones, dealing with jet lag, and having to perform time and again on different surfaces – that too takes its toll after a while. It became harder to recharge physically and mentally week after week at the highest level. At a certain point, you have to be honest with yourself.”

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Goffin’s journey began early. He started playing tennis at the age of six in Barchon, Liège. He turned professional in 2009. His breakthrough came in 2012 at the French Open. As a debutant, he reached the fourth round. He also pushed Roger Federer in a memorable match.

He continued to build strong results. In 2016, he reached the quarter-finals in Paris. He later made the quarter-finals at the Australian Open in 2017 and at Wimbledon Championships in 2019 and 2022

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At the US Open, his best result was the fourth round. He remained consistent across all surfaces. His career showed strong versatility.

Goffin played 15 ATP Tour finals. He won six titles, including Kitzbühel and Metz in 2014, Shenzhen and Tokyo in 2017, Montpellier in 2021, and Marrakech in 2022.

His biggest moment came at the 2017 ATP Finals in London. He defeated Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in the group stage, then beat Federer in the semi-finals. That run helped him reach World No. 7, his career-high ranking.

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After the ATP Finals, he represented Belgium in the Davis Cup final against France. The team lost, just as they had in 2015 against Great Britain in Ghent. Despite the result, his contributions were significant.

Looking ahead, Goffin remains open to new paths. He wants to “pass on his knowledge, and guide and inspire the new generation of tennis players”. He also plans to “seize the opportunity to discover new challenges outside of tennis”.

And he has long been a crowd favourite. Fans supported him throughout his career. The only exception came during a tough moment in the French capital, but his connection with audiences remained strong.

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David Goffin reflects on tense French Open crowd in 2024

In 2024, David Goffin faced Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round of the French Open. It turned into a tough five-set battle.

The home crowd strongly backed the French player. The atmosphere was loud and intense throughout the match. Goffin eventually won the contest after a long fight.

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However, he was not pleased with the crowd’s behaviour. He felt the support crossed the line during the match. The situation left him frustrated.

He later said, “When you are insulted for three and a half hours, you have to tease the public a little. Clearly, it goes too far, it’s total disrespect. It’s really too much. It’s becoming football. Soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans, and fights in the stands.”

He continued to criticize the situation. He believed the environment was becoming unhealthy. His concern was clear and direct. “It’s starting to become ridiculous. Some people are there more to cause trouble than to create an atmosphere.”

Goffin also spoke about broader concerns. He said the issue was being discussed among players and officials. “A lot of people are complaining. A lot of umpires feel that there is a lot of disrespect,” Goffin said. “This is repeated a lot in the locker room and among the ATP authorities. We’re going to have to do something about that.”

In response, a spokesperson for Roland Garros addressed the issue. “The public are incredibly enthusiastic, particularly on the outside courts. However, they must, of course, show full respect to all players while doing so. Oversight bodies are in place to make sure rules are followed.”

On the other hand, Goffin also reflected on his career highlights. He named his 2017 ATP Finals clash against Roger Federer as his best match.

He was very proud of that performance. The win came during a major stage in London. It remains a defining moment. “It is the best win of my career, for sure,” said Goffin.

Now 35 years old, Goffin is ranked world No. 156. He is aiming for one final push before retirement. He wants to end his career on a strong note.