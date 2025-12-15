Ex-WTA Pro Calls Out Media Houses After Personal Rumors Cross the Line

Jelena Dokic retired from professional tennis in 2014 after a career filled with striking highs and heartbreaking lows. Her Wimbledon semifinal run in 2000 remains a highlight, but injuries and personal challenges often stood in her way. Today, she’s a leading tennis commentator and analyst in Australia, lending her sharp insight to Tennis Australia broadcasts and major media coverage. Yet stepping into the media spotlight sometimes brings surprises that even she doesn’t see coming.

The 42-year-old recently shared a now-expired Instagram story addressing a false claim from a news outlet suggesting she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Yane Veselinov. The fake post included an AI-generated image of the couple holding an ultrasound photo while smiling for the camera. The caption read, “TEARS, CHEERS & PURE LOVE! Jelena Dokic Finally Confirms the News Millions Hoped For – and Fans Say They’ve ‘Never Seen Her This Happy’.” Jelena exposed the fabricated post on her story, calling it out for what it was.

“Not true. Fake news! ❌❌❌,” she wrote on her story. “The lengths some media and fake news will go to photoshop or use Al and make up something that is so serious. Incredible. By the way, this doesn’t even look like me, so you could have at least done a better job with the Photoshop. Ridiculous but concerning of the world we live in and to create a fake photo like this.”

Imago Image Credits: Jelena Dokic/Instagram

This incident came just a week after Jelena Dokic shared positive news about her health following surgery to remove a uterine growth. The former WTA pro revealed that doctors had removed a non-cancerous fibroid at Melbourne’s Royal Women’s Hospital. On Friday, she posted a sunny recovery photo by the water, sporting shades and a big smile.

She also shared a sweet selfie with her partner, Yane, from their first outing after surgery. “First day out and walk since surgery. With my love @yanedonist,” Jelena captioned the image. Fans were relieved after hearing two weeks earlier about her operation to remove the large fibroid growth.

Unfortunately, she had to battle fake news so soon after her recovery. Though it’s hardly the first time the former tennis star has had to set the record straight.

Jelena Dokic calls out fake news on personal lives

Back in October, the former World No. 4 took to Instagram with a heartfelt message that instantly caught attention. “I am just done. I am removing myself from people and situations that don’t bring me peace, safety, comfort and happiness,” she wrote. Her words set social media buzzing, sparking a wave of reactions and, of course, a swirl of speculation. Before long, fans and tabloids alike started guessing that Dokic might have split from her long-time boyfriend.

But on October 8, Jelena Dokic decided she had heard enough. Taking to her Instagram once more, she tackled the growing chatter head-on. This time, she shared a detailed post calling out misleading headlines and putting those breakup rumors firmly to rest.

“One day we are engaged, the next we are broken up and then we are married and then we are broken up again,” she wrote, calling out the rollercoaster narrative that’s been playing out in the media. “I can take it and I am used to it but that doesn’t mean it’s ok and that I should and that others will feel the same and not be affected.”

She didn’t stop there! The former World No.4 reminded everyone how damaging false stories can be, especially when they hit close to home. “You never know how you might affect someone and especially their mental health especially when it comes to personal things like relationships which you actually know nothing about and are 100 percent wrong about what you write,” she continued. Accompanying her words were screenshots from different websites that had published sensationalized titles about her rumored breakup.

Taking control of the narrative, she doubled down on her message of honesty. “I am always transparent and always honest about my life and if and when there is something to ever say I will,” she said. Her plea was simple and sincere: “Leave us alone, to live our lives.” She also clarified that her earlier post had absolutely nothing to do with a breakup and that the relationship talk was completely off-base. To make things crystal clear, she ended all rumors with one powerful sentence: “Me and my partner are very much in love.”

Now, with the news of the false pregnancy announcements swirling around the couple, it looks like the former pro can’t catch a break. It comes with the territory when you’re as recognized as she is, but Dokic has made one thing clear: when it comes to her personal life, she’s drawing the line. What do you think? Will she find a way to stop the gossip once and for all? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments below!