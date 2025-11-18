Ex WTA Star Reveals ‘Worst Moment’ of Her Career: “Just Wanted to Disappear”

At just 11 years old, Jelena Dokic arrived in Australia as a refugee and quickly rose to become a fierce force in tennis. Her brilliance and determination lit up the court, yet in Dokic’s 2017 memoir, ‘Unbreakable’, she unveiled the harrowing truth that from the age of 6, her father physically and emotionally abused her. And as the 42-year-old is now making her name on the commentary side of tennis, she has shared about one of the hardest times on court.

In a recent interview with ‘Australian Story’ on ABC News, Jelena Dokic revisited the moment she still calls the hardest of her entire career. “That was the worst moment of my life,” she admitted, recalling the emotional blow that blindsided her before one of the crucial matches. She added, “When he changed allegiances from Australia to play for Yugoslavia 24 hours before my first round of the Australian Open, against the world number one, Lindsay Davenport, and to get the booing of 15,000 people… I just wanted to disappear.”

These hard memories date back to the earliest stages of her rise. In 1999, the Aussie ace electrified the tennis world when, ranked No. 129, she stunned Wimbledon by dismantling then top seed Martina Hingis.

Jelena Dokic poses for a photograph after Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story wins Best Factual or Documentary Program at the 65th Television Week Logie Awards at The Star in Sydney, Sunday, August 3, 2025.

By 2001, her ascent was overshadowed by the increasingly explosive behaviour of her father, Damir Dokic. He controlled her world, removing her from the Aussie Tennis Federation and dictating the shift in nationality by force.

The match against Lindsay Davenport symbolised that turmoil as walking into the iconic Rod Laver Arena in Australia under a flag chosen for her, not by her.

Today, as the Aussie reflects on her darkest moment in her life, she also acknowledges a deeper tragedy: how the amount of pressures, control, and violence of her past life had stolen the childhood she never truly had.

Jelena Dokic shares how her childhood was lost to trauma

Dokic previously explained that the pain the 42-year-old carried had little to do with the matches themselves and everything to do with losing something fundamental.

She cherished the Aussie crowd and the nation that had shaped her tennis dreams.

Yet that identity was taken from her without warning or choice. Dokic’s influence extended well beyond that single night. Her financial, psychological, and physical control left her deeply scarred.

But when she finally left home after those incidents, she had nothing to rely on. She even survived only by earning enough from each tournament to get by.

“Including when I left home, I was literally on the street, had nowhere to go. If I didn’t have tennis and a paycheck coming in a week or two, I don’t know where I would go,” she added, while later searching for stability nearly broke her as she battled even through PTSD, anxiety, depression, and an eating disorder.

With parts of her life now rebuilt, the former Aussie ace represents the Australian spirit now and thrives in commentary at events like the French Open.

And yet her truth remains a major reminder of hardships no WTA professional should ever endure in their career.