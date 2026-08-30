Exclusive: Roger Federer’s Lesser-Known Past As Ball Boy Moves Mary Carillo at Hall of Fame Ceremony

You couldn’t have found two more kindred spirits to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) than the great Roger Federer and revered journalist Mary Carillo. When I walked through the museum last month for a private tour, I was moved by Carillo’s Hall of Fame display in particular, especially by the Olympic memorabilia that reflected her comprehensive coverage.

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Present at the presser with EssentiallySports, I asked about her reaction when she saw her own display, after having covered so many of the Hall of Famers included in the same gallery, but she also detailed a specific part of the museum that moved her deeply.

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“Honestly, it’s beautiful. I mean, that whole wing is pretty new, right? If you haven’t been into the museum, there are a couple of credentials of Roger Federer as a ball boy in the Basel tournament,” she detailed. “That’s so damn adorable, you can’t even believe it.”

“And his sons look just like him. It was very moving. It was beautifully wrought. It’s a lovely display. And it makes me realize, you know, you look at a credential, or you look at a picture, or you look at a ski cap, and you go, oh God, I remember that. That was funny, that was painful, that was whatever it was.”

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“I mean, the Olympics have really taken me to places, mountains, I never would have gone to just covering tennis. It is a beautiful display, and I got a little choked up seeing it,” she added.

A tennis fan through and through, Carillo wondered at Federer’s accomplishments and paid tribute to his achievements while reflecting on her own career during the press conference. She was clearly thrilled to be inducted the same year as him.

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“Mary Carillo is the only player that was able to carry my brother John [McEnroe] to a red clay doubles title, which she did at the French Open when she was a player,” said Patrick McEnroe, ITHF President, about her playing career before she turned to writing and broadcasting. “She was a darn good player until the knees gave out, and luckily for all of us, because Mary then got her start in broadcasting. She’s become one of the most incredible broadcasters, respected by all of us in that community.”

As a female journalist, I was particularly touched by her tribute to other women in the field, with the gracious inductee pointing to several of us in the audience as proof of a pioneering spirit in sports journalism. I’ll admit Carillo is an idol of mine and I’ve always found her to be one of the most empathetic and genuine figures in media. To hear her reflect on her 50 years in the tennis world was a full-circle moment for me.

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She also expressed admiration for those of us working in an increasingly challenging role during difficult times. She spoke passionately about the importance of journalism and the written press.

“I get so much insight and intelligence and quotes from the written press,” she said, paying tribute to her peers. “And as you guys all know, it’s getting harder and harder to have that job, to get the space you really need.

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“I want to thank everybody who covers this game in great ways. We’re here to celebrate tennis. We’re here to celebrate Roger,” she added.

McEnroe chimed in about the American sportscaster: “Nobody’s better at telling the stories of tennis and the players. But you know what? We’re here to celebrate you, and what it means.”

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Mary Carillo In Awe Of Roger Federer

Carillo quoted the German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer to describe Federer: “Talent hits a target that no one else can hit. Genius hits a target that no one else can see. We’ve all been trying to describe Roger for about 20 years now. That’s about as close as I can come.”

For the “Swiss Maestro,” winning has never been what made Federer special alone. Fans like me grew to love the sport not only because of the sophisticated way he played, but also because he redefined excellence both on and off the court. He achieved this all the while winning a treasure trove of titles, of course. Federer spoke about leaving a legacy beyond the 20 Grand Slams and 103 ATP titles.

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“I hope I represented the sport well,” he said.

“Maybe I helped drive the sport in the right direction together with the leaders of the sport, maybe on the ATP side or with the slams, or then also of course all the players and the council everywhere where I donated and put my time in. That prize money is much higher than it ever was when I started. So I feel way more players can make a living, and that’s because the game has moved in the right direction. And I hope that I have helped that as well. Same with maybe state-of-the-art stadiums.”

The father of four discussed his rise from a middle-class background in Switzerland to becoming world No. 1 in men’s tennis and the decisions along the way that grounded him.

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“I think I’ve gone about my life in a very normal, natural way. Sure, I’m very professional, and I had the most incredible team and great coaching throughout my life. Great parents that have supported me just the right amount and all that.”

“When you come to those crossroads in life, you have the choice to make. Whatever the decision is, I must have taken a lot of good ones along the way in a row because I feel it maybe would have taken a wrong turn at some of those. And I’ve been also publicly guided the right way in this regard.”

Upon reflecting on his career, one particular moment stood out with remarkable clarity: Federer cited his comeback at the 2017 Australian Open, in a thrilling final against his great rival, Rafael Nadal, as an achievement that held particular meaning for him. He talked about the physical issues he had to overcome, including returning after serious knee injuries.

“It truly was an amazing match. One I didn’t think I had in me at that time, especially not coming back from three-one down with all the struggles that I’ve had against Rafa and maybe the demons I fought over the years.”

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He said that all the work to regain the level necessary to compete for another major “paid off in that incredible comeback tournament, which was a dream come true. [It] ranks as one of the all-time greatest matches and tournaments for me in my career.”

Another memory that he was very fond of? His Doubles Gold Medal win at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. I’ll always remember the unabashed joy with which he celebrated his victory with doubles partner Stan Wawrinka. It was so infectious that it was also mentioned by then-International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge as his favorite moment from those Games.

“I feel more that I’ve missed out maybe at the Olympics in Sydney when I finished fourth. I missed out on the Bronze because I don’t want to say I let my country down, but it would have been nice to win a medal for Switzerland there.

“And so I think at the end of the day, I see the Olympics more representing my country than actually for my own trophy case. That’s why I feel like I achieved the gold medal with Stanley, but it’s actually cool to have done it in doubles.”

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Does Federer still play tennis? He said he still enjoys the game, albeit with less pressure. There’s still plenty of magic in his playing, as he attested to at the U.S. Open exhibition a few days earlier, and demonstrated in two doubles matches at the ITHF Celebrity Pro Classic after the press conference.

“I love to still play. I love the feeling of the ball on the strings. Love to see the shapes and everything that you know. And then when I’m able to play in front of people, it goes down memory lane, and it just feels like a friendly reminder.”

However, the 45-year-old does not see coaching or commentating in his immediate future, but didn’t rule them out completely later on down the road.

“Coaching at the minute, no, just because I’m too busy and the kids need my undivided attention. But never say never.” But he fondly remembers the years that Stephen Edberg coached him, saying that the Swede “got sucked into my world for two years, and we had the best of times.

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“Maybe I pop in and out of a booth. Maybe it’s simpler to just test the waters. But I have no plans there really.”

Federer did express interest in becoming Captain at the Laver Cup. He seems to prefer projects with limited time commitments while he has so much on his plate. He said his busy slate of projects would prevent him from signing on for a full-time obligation. He also said that quality time with his wife, Mirka, and his family was a priority, after they sacrificed for years to support him while he was on tour. Federer did say he was open to mentoring younger players through academies or organizations such as Swiss Tennis or the Rafael Nadal Academy.

The presser with these two humble tennis icons gave us just a glimpse of what I think will turn out to be an emotionally poignant ceremony on Saturday. Listening to them reflect on their impact on the sport of tennis was a deeply meaningful experience.