Fact Check: Is Serena Williams Really Making Her Comeback to Tennis?

Serena Williams last played at the 2022 US Open, saying she was “evolving away” from tennis without ever confirming retirement. Her December 2025 return to the drug-testing pool reignited comeback buzz, but silence followed. That uncertainty resurfaced on camera, turning an innocent question into an awkward, telling moment about an icon still between eras.

During a live interview on the Today show on Wednesday, Jan. 28, Serena Williams spoke with Savannah Guthrie. The conversation turned tense when Guthrie brought up rumors about a possible return to tennis.

“Recently, tell me if I have this right, you re-entered the drug testing pool, which some see as the precursor to a return to tennis,” Guthrie said. “So you know I have to ask, are you returning to professional tennis?”

Williams laughed and dodged the question. “I mean, really? Are you asking this on the Today show? Oh my gosh,” she replied, clearly amused but noncommittal.

Guthrie pressed again, asking, “Is that a no?” Williams echoed, “Is that a no?” Off camera, a man laughed. Williams responded, “All the people on your set that are laughing. This is distracting. You’re distracting us over there.”

