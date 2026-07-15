Facundo Bagnis Breaks Silence on Doping Violation After Getting Harsh Punishment

Early exits in qualifying and years of struggles on the Grand Slam stage have largely defined Facundo Bagnis’ career so far. But just when the 36-year-old appeared to be battling enough on court, his career took an even darker turn. After losing in the US Open qualifying round last year, Bagnis tested positive for a banned substance and was provisionally suspended. Nearly 11 months later, the Argentine has finally broken his silence to share his side of the story.

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Today I must continue with my professional career, leaving behind this very sad and painful episode”, penned Bagnis on his official Instagram handle. “Today I find myself reinventing and giving my best every day. I sincerely thank everyone.”

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He also added, “I trusted the professional and the pharmacy he recommended, believing the supplement was reliable and safe. The vitamin was contaminated with a miniscule dose of hydrochlorothiazide, a substance prohibited by WADA.”

The episode began when Bagnis tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, which is a blacklisted diuretic by WADA. Even though ITIA did not deem a provisional suspension necessary, Bagnis voluntarily accepted one in October last year.

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However, according to the former World No. 55, the diuretic in question entered his system through contamination in a vitamin capsule prescribed by his doctor. The Argentine cooperated with the investigation, and provided documented evidence of the doctors’ appointments, disclosing the necessary purchase receipts. He even sent the remaining vitamin capsules for testing to a WADA-affiliated lab.

The ITIA considered the evidence submitted by Bagnis, along with precedent from previous cases involving similar circumstances. “In determining sanction, the mitigating factors demonstrated by Bagnis and precedent from similar cases we considered,” the agency explained.

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The tests supported the Argentine’s version of events, leading the ITIA to hand him a “no significant fault or negligence” verdict while imposing a 12-month suspension. However, having been in a voluntary suspension period since last October, Bagnis will be eligible to return to the sport by October 19 this year.

However, Bagnis’ case is far from the first in tennis where cross-contamination has been cited as the reason behind a positive doping test. Even some of the sport’s top-ranked players have found themselves in similar situations.

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Iga Swiatek faced a similar situation where the Pole was tested positive for Trimetazidine. The banned substance got into her system from a contaminated batch of Melatonin, which was a prescribed medicine that the former World No.1 was taking.

On the other hand, Jannik Sinner‘s case has been well debated and documented over the last couple of years after the Italian got tested positive for Clostebol back in 2024. However, this time, the contamination was physical, as the Italian’s physio had massaged the World No.1 after treating himself with a Clostebol-containing spray for a cut on his finger, leading to a positive doping test result.

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In both Swiatek and Sinner’s case, the violations were deemed unintentional, and they were handed one- and three-month bans, respectively.

With Bagnis waiting for his turn to be eligible to compete again, several of his compatriots, including former players and current players, extended their support to the Argentine.

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Facundo Bagnis received support from his compatriots

Several former and current Argentine players voiced their support for Bagnis, who remains suspended for the doping violation. Recently retired Diego Schwartzman commented on Bagnis’s post, saying “Go Facu”, while the messages of “Vamos Facuu” came from current players like Federico Coria, along with former legend, Gabriela Sabatini.

Players like Andres Molteni and Marco Trungelleti showed their support with encouraging messages, while Mariano Navone left an emotional “I love you, old man” comment on Bagnis’s message. WTA player, Nadia Pododroska, attempted to keep Bagnis’s spirits up by pointing out that there was not much time left in the suspension. “Come on Facu, there’s not much left!!! How happy we are that you’re back!” commented Podoroska.

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At 36, one can argue that Bagnis is on the last legs of his career, having not secured a Tour-level title despite reaching two clay-court finals. His only Tour-level title came in doubles, when he won Stuttgart with Thomas Bellucci. He is known for his clay-court prowess, winning 22 singles titles on the surface at the Challenger and ITF levels combined.