“Fade So Quickly”- Mirra Andreeva Reveals Brutal Reality of Winning French Open

It looks like Mirra Andreeva is not looking to rest on her laurels for long. After the 19-year-old had her biggest breakthrough win at the French Open, she is already mapping out her days ahead regarding training schedules and the upcoming grass-court season. In an interview with a Russian publication after her win, Andreeva shared that the feeling of winning the Slam was different from the feelings she had in her visualisations of winning one.

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“Those incredible emotions, the euphoria, the adrenaline rush, when you just win a tournament and realise it’s a Grand Slam, all came together,” said Andreeva while talking in an interview on the Russian sports website Championat. The only thing I didn’t expect was that those emotions would fade so quickly”. Having already gone past the stage of celebration, Andreeva already talked about her training days ahead and that she now sees the 2026 Roland Garros as something that has taken place in the past. “Well, I have to train again in two days…” And it’s as if everyone has forgotten, and I’m gradually forgetting too. I thought the euphoria would definitely last a few days. But a couple of days have passed, and now I’m thinking, “Well, I won, and that’s it,” added Andreeva.

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It is a practical approach taken by Andreeva, as there have been several cases of one-Slam wonders in sports that she would like to avoid. The most recent example is Emma Raducanu, who shook the tennis world by winning the US Open as a qualifier in 2021.

However, since then, the British player has reached only one career final and has been hampered by injuries and constant coaching changes. That, however, is different for Andreeva, as even though she is only 19, this is already her fifth year on the WTA Tour.

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This title is not out of the blue for Andreeva, as she had reached the semifinals at Roland Garros two years ago at the age of 17, which included a win over Aryna Sabalenka. Last year, she took another step by winning consecutive WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells and was one of the pre-tournament favorites at the French Open. However, in a huge upset, she lost to French wildcard Lois Boisson in the quarterfinals, where a partisan and raucous crowd visibly rattled Andreeva.

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Andreeva lost only one set en route to the title in Paris, which may seem like a dominant run on the outside, but the Russian youngster had to battle through a rough few months to regain her winning mindset.

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Andreeva Had to Let Go of Her Early-Season Blues to Get Back in Form on Clay

In the Championat interview, Andreeva was asked about her difficult end to the last season. Hectic scheduling and the physically demanding nature of tennis are enough to cause burnout in many a player, and Andreeva confessed that she was feeling tired last season, when she posted a middling 5-5 win-loss record in the last 10 matches of the year. To recharge for the new season, the Russian had taken a healthy break from the sport, spending quality time with her family.

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Andreeva had a great start to the season, winning a title in Adelaide, but it was at the Grand Slam and the WTA 1000 level where the Russian was struggling to make inroads. She had a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open, and at the four WTA 1000 events in the year, she did not win more than two matches at any one of them.

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However, this was when she decided to play doubles as well, alongside Diana Shnaider. The French Open champion admitted this was a masterstroke, as it helped her mentally reset, and the doubles results gave her confidence in singles as well.

With Shnaider, Andreeva won the doubles title at the Italian Open and had a runner-up finish in Madrid. This was reflected in the singles results as well for the Russian, who finished runner-up at the Madrid Open and reached the quarterfinals in Rome. Her performance at the French Open, especially in the final against a player with an unorthodox style, is a testament to the 19-year-old’s maturity and clarity of thought in a match, especially under pressure.

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Andreeva is already gearing up for Wimbledon, as she has decided to withdraw from the Berlin Open next week, which will give her additional rest and extra training time to be at her best at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.