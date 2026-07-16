“Failed It 4 Times”- Jannik Sinner Reveals One Thing He Still Can’t Do

Time and again, Jannik Sinner has been called “the best player in the world.” And given his impeccable tennis and the fact that he currently sits on the World No. 1 throne, the Italian has certainly earned that tag. But even the best player in the world has one thing he cannot do. In fact, legally, he’s not even allowed to do it. Turns out, the World No. 1 has an Achilles heel after all.

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During the Wimbledon Ball On July 13th, the host revealed that the Italian had failed to get his motorcycle license in four attempts and asked where he was falling short, to which Sinner had a hilarious reply.

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“I’ve failed it four times. Before coming here, I failed once again”, said Sinner during the ceremony. “I don’t know. Maybe next year you’ll ask the same question”. The way the Italian stated the obvious in a matter-of-fact tone sent the entire room into a chorus of laughter.

The World No. 1 is a resident of Monaco, where he holds a Class B license that allows him to drive his Vespa scooter. However, to obtain a Class A motorcycle license, Sinner must complete a lengthy legal process.

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To obtain his motorcycle license in Monaco, Sinner will need to attend training schools accredited by the authorities. The World No. 1 then has to go through a written test, followed by a Maneuverability test, during which he must demonstrate basic control of the vehicle. The final step is for Sinner to take a full drive test under the watchful eye of the Road Safety Inspector, which is where it seems the Italian is getting stuck.

Even though Sinner is struggling to get a two-wheeler license, the Italian already holds a four-wheeler license and is passionate about motorsports. He serves as the brand ambassador for Alfa Romeo, one of the F1 brands, and owns high-end luxury cars, such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4 Veloce and the Ferrari 812 Competizione.

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The World No. 1 is often spotted at F1 races and also has a decent rapport with some of the drivers.

Even though Sinner struggled to pass the license test before Wimbledon, the Italian still managed a meaningful training block, the effects of which were evident during the fortnight.

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Jannik Sinner’s off-court training paid off at Wimbledon

When Sinner had his shock loss against Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the French Open, the Italian was surrounded by questions over his physical ability, even though he had swept through the five Masters 1000 titles in the season. The World No.1’s ability to play in tough conditions was under the scanner as the Roland Garros meltdown had been preceded by meltdowns in Australia and also a bout of cramps in a night match in Rome.

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Sinner did not let matters lie; he had himself medically tested in a hospital, after which he trained hard on the indoor courts in Monaco. However, with the London heat at its highest, speculation remained high with Sinner’s ability to defend his Wimbledon title, which grew when Miomir Kecmanovic pushed the top seed to five sets in the first round.

However, Sinner showed his champion mentality and turned the match and his entire campaign around, gradually improving his game as he progressed through the tournament. Against Novak Djokovic, the Italian faced only a break point in the semifinal, showing his dominance over the former champion. Sinner might feel the pressure during a driving test, but he remained composed even when Alexander Zverev won the first set in the final, despite not breaking the Italian. Once again, the top seed showed his class, as he outclassed the German player in four sets to win his fifth Major title.