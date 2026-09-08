Fan Alleges Alex Eala Was Heckled During US Open Match vs. Iva Jovic

Eala brought one of the most visible fanbases to the US Open. Seats were packed, Filipino flags filled the stands, and fans who could not get match tickets still turned up for her practice sessions. Her drawing power even became part of the debate over stadium scheduling involving Iga Świątek. That made the alleged comments even uglier. Two close friends were battling, and some fans still made it personal with Eala. Cheering for either player is part of the sport, but personal attacks are not.

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PepeShawarma reported that Alex Eala was subjected to hostile comments from some spectators during her match against Iva Jovic, with the remarks allegedly going beyond tennis and targeting her personally. The account also pointed out the irony of Filipino fans being criticized for their vocal support of Eala while some spectators were allegedly crossing a much clearer line.

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One fan in attendance said the behavior continued for several games and made the atmosphere uncomfortable for people sitting nearby. Two other women reportedly checked on her afterward and said they had also been disturbed by what they heard.

The spectator, who said she had attended the US Open and other major sporting events for years, stressed that she did not see it as ordinary heckling.

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“I was sitting there very visibly Filipino, very clearly rooting for Alex. Every word they shouted at her, they were shouting over my shoulder and peering back at me too. For four games I sat in a stadium I’d paid to enjoy, made to feel like I didn’t belong in it… Alex Eala earned her spot on that court. So did every fan in the building who came to celebrate her and Iva respectfully.”

Eala’s following is not just loud; it travels.

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Leylah Fernandez, who is also of Filipino descent, said she first understood the scale of that support when a huge Filipino crowd showed up for her in Doha, nowhere near the Philippines.

“The very first time I was really in shock at how big Filipino support is was in Doha,” Fernandez said. “I remember finishing up my match and just seeing a whole crowd of the Filipino community coming and supporting me. It wasn’t even anywhere near the Philippines. The love they have for their culture is huge. It warms my heart. They want the best for the Filipinos.”

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And with Eala, that passion has only grown.

Fernandez said Filipino fans have grown louder and more passionate, while the US Open dubbed the wave of support “Eala-mania.”

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For Eala, that has meant packed stands, flags everywhere and a fanbase that follows her from tournament to tournament, turning even matches far from home into something that feels distinctly Filipino.

Yet amid the controversy around the crowd, the moment that stood out most came after the match, when Jovic had nothing but praise for Eala.

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Iva Jovic Gets Emotional Over Alex Eala After US Open Battle

The third-round clash between Alex Eala and Iva Jovic turned into a nearly three-hour battle on Arthur Ashe. Jovic took the opening set 7-5, Eala answered 6-3, and the American finally closed out the decider 7-5.

What happened after the final point said more about their relationship than the score. Eala walked over and hugged Jovic despite the painful loss, a gesture that clearly stayed with the American.

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“I’m going to start crying, but it says a lot about her as a person to be able to do that after that type of match and still come over and hug me and wish me all the best and even in the locker room behind closed doors,” Jovic said.

“So, you know, that just says a lot about her and her character. So, yeah, she’s incredible.”

That praise carries even more weight because their friendship has never softened the competition.

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Alex Eala and Iva Jovic Are Friends Until the Match Starts

Eala and Jovic first crossed paths in 2022 and later teamed up in doubles, which helped bring them closer. By this season, they had built a friendship that went well beyond simply sharing the tour.

But once they step on court, that changes. Jovic made it clear before their US Open meeting.

“Then, on the court, it’s fair game, winner takes all, we go for it.”

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The results back that up. Jovic beat Eala 6-4, 6-2 in the first round at Roland Garros in 1 hour and 40 minutes. A few weeks later at the HSBC Championships, she won again, this time 6-2, 6-2 in 1 hour and 17 minutes to reach the quarterfinals.

Even then, Jovic admitted she preferred having Eala beside her, saying, “It’s more fun playing doubles with her than being on the other side of the net.”

Eala has spoken about that bond too. “Sisterhood and just having friends on tour has helped me so much off the court, on the court,” she said.

That is what made the US Open hug matter. They had spent nearly three hours trying to beat each other, and once it was over, Eala went straight to her friend.