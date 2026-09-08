Fans Defend US Open Star Elena Rybakina After She Mistakes Yankees for a Basketball Team

What’s common between tennis icon Elena Rybakina, Basketball, and the New York Yankees? Perhaps the answer lies in a hat.

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For New Yorkers, the Yankees logo is eternal, and it’s one of the world’s most popular hat logos, too. Naturally, it was somewhat hilarious when Rybakina mistook it for a Basketball logo at her recent post-match presser.

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“I think you asked me about the cap last time also,” Rybakina quipped at the reporter after she was asked about her story with the cap. “I can’t say I’m following a lot basketball but I definitely watch sometimes. For me it’s just a hat which I like. Nothing very special about it.” She further added. So, why is this moment spreading like wildfire on the internet?

The New York Yankees are, of course, a world-famous baseball team. But their logo has long transcended the sport, becoming a global fashion symbol. Millions wear the cap without knowing its baseball roots; for many, it simply represents New York City.

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Rybakina, fresh off her Round of 16 win over Naomi Osaka, had bigger things on her mind than fashion trivia. She admitted this year’s US Open feels like her best yet, as she advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time.

“Now I feel like this year it’s the best for now out of all the years I played here.” Rybakina admitted right after her cap statement. She also confessed her love for the city and its crowd. It was perhaps this very crowd that came to her defence after she mistook the Yankees for a basketball team.

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Imago FLUSHING NY- SEPTEMBER 07: Elena Rybakina Vs Naomi Osaka in Louis Armstrong Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Credit mpi04/MediaPunch Copyright: xmpi04x

After Elena Rybakina’s “basketball” remarks went viral, various fans shared their opinions about the logo under a post by @TheTennisLetter. For some, the Yankees logo has far outpaced the team’s image and become the image of New York City itself.

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For others, the logo was merely an iconic fashion choice.

One fan’s comment highlighted the logo’s global appeal as they said, “Outside of the US, people love the Yankees hat, they have no idea about baseball, it just represents New York City”

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This may ultimately be true for many around the world. The New York Yankees logo has travelled across the globe on jackets, t-shirts, and caps even when it isn’t official merchandise.

It has become a brand identity just like the logos of Nike or Chanel. This fame is brought into sharp focus by yet another fan comment.

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“Outside of the US that hat and symbol is just a fashion icon for the city. Many in China wear that too. Interviewers know this. Hope they can ask more questions about tennis,” a fan wrote, taking a jab at the question itself.

Another fan specifically focused on just how common the Yankees logo has become over the years, “lmao i promise you nobody outside america knows this logo is sports related…. as a kid i just thought it was the default hat design bc of how common they are”

Elena Rybakina was extremely relaxed during her interaction with the press. This was right after defeating Naomi Osaka in straight sets, too. For one fan, her calm composure when faced with the odd question was admirable in its own right. “Gotta respect athletes who treat press conferences like a casual chat while grinding through a brutal US Open fortnight.”

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Finally, one spectator noted that perhaps Rybakina isn’t a massive baseball fan. This is likely why she wasn’t aware of the Yankees being a baseball team right off the bat when the question was asked. Regardless, her grace while answering the question did not go unnoticed.

“Isn’t she fabulous, not everyone follows American sports so yeah maybe next time she’ll get it right but I don’t care, I think she’s always professional and down to earth and I find these qualities very endearing.”

Now, Rybakina turns her focus to the quarterfinals against Qinwen Zheng on September 9, 2026, with her hat choice unlikely to matter nearly as much as her tennis.