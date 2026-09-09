Fans Divided Over CBS’s Spotlight on Alex Eala Despite Early US Open Exit

Alex Eala’s quick rise has turned her into one of the biggest young names in tennis. The Filipino star has climbed to No. 18 in the world and has already picked up wins over the likes of Naomi Osaka and Jessica Pegula.

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But the growing hype around her has also led to some pushback, especially after her third-round exit against Iva Jovic at the US Open and her appearance on the CBS Mornings show.

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“Since when is reaching the 3rd round as a top 20 player some breakout performance? She played the world #122 & 46 before losing to her younger peer. I’m not hating. As I’ve said multiple times, I like Alex, but the hype train has gone off the dang rails,” a fan captioned on X, reposting a clip of her interview with CBS.

This comes just weeks after Eala won her first WTA singles title in Washington. Now she’s the highest-ranked Filipino tennis player in WTA history. She has also become a major talking point back home, where the excitement around her has been growing with every big result, and this even has a name: “Eala Mania.”

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There is plenty to like about the typical underdog story. Eala is only 21, has risen quickly through the rankings, competed with established names, and her personality has also helped her connect with fans.

But for some fans, a third-round US Open exit did not justify the level of attention she has received. That led to a debate on social media, with several weighing in with their opinions.

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“This hype train is off the rails and r*******,” one user commented.

A couple of fans pointed to British No. 1 Emma Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open, arguing that she received this kind of attention only after winning the Major.

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“Everyone should apologize to Raducanu right now. She got all this attention AFTER winning a slam,” one user wrote.

“How does she get on that CBS morning show and she didn’t win a major,” another wrote.

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But others see the situation very differently. One fan pointed to Eala’s importance to Filipino tennis, her rapid rise, her big wins, and her personality.

“She has become a sensation because she is the top tennis player ever from a nation that has never had one, or many international sports stars at all. She has shot up the rankings pretty fast the last couple years, just played one of the best matches of the tournament, is likable, charismatic and well-spoken. Does it really bother you that she was interviewed on some TV show?” a fan commented.

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Another fan also argued that Eala’s impact is already being felt beyond her own results.

“It’s because of how her country has started embracing tennis because of her. Her fans also started supporting other players, tennis clinics and courts are popping up, kids are starting to play it,” they wrote.

So the disagreement may not really be about whether Eala is a good player. It is about how quickly the attention around her grew.