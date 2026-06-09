Fans Go Wild as Serena Williams and LeBron James Team Up for the Greatest Nike Comeback Ad in Years

No one makes a comeback quite like Serena Williams. The 44-year-old walked away from pro tennis after the 2022 US Open and held the tennis world hostage in her absence for almost four years. When it finally came, it did not arrive through a press conference or a statement. It came in two parts, both from Nike, and both designed with such precision as only a collaboration of more than twenty years could bring.

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The first one was a simple one that arrived on June 2. Williams is shown on a tennis court, walking towards her phone as it lights up with notifications. The caption read “Good news travels fast.” The clip ends with the words “Guess everybody heard the news” on screen, and Williams delivering the punchline with a straight face: “I gotta change my number.” Seventeen seconds. No press release needed. The announcement was out before the tennis world had finished processing what it had just seen.

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The second clip came through again on Nike’s Instagram and escalated things considerably. LeBron James is sitting in a room full of people trying to pitch him a movie called “The GOAT’s Goodbye,” a farewell legacy piece. James video calls Serena, thinking that it would be a great idea for her. Serena picks up the call, and the reaction from the room captures exactly what her presence does.

“Oh, Serena. Wow. Can we give it up for Serena Williams one time?” Then Williams, characteristically direct, says she is back on the court. Having spent his own career rejecting the ending that the sport had in mind for him, LeBron hangs up. “The goat’s back,” the clip concludes.

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The two ads combined were one of the most notable comeback announcements in recent sporting history, and, as always, Nike, the company that has sponsored Williams since she first came out in 2004, knew exactly what it was doing.

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The announcement was the culmination of months of speculation. She’s been in the ITIA anti-doping pool for six months, a standard precedent that sets a period of time before a player can return to the tour, and she had done so while publicly denying the comeback was coming at all.

As recently as December 2025, she had tweeted, “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back” as her name surfaced in the testing pool. She reversed course spectacularly, saying she spoke with some people close to her, which changed her mind, and eventually asked herself, “Why not?”

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She has accepted a wildcard invitation to play doubles at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London alongside Victoria Mboko. With Wimbledon 2026, beginning June 29, the question the entire sport is holding its breath over is whether the icon will be seen on the SW19’s grass or not.

Fans react to Serena’s Nike comeback campaign

The internet didn’t take long to take in the content it had witnessed in both clips. The result was instant and loud, and it’s telling how little control the sport’s imagination has slipped from her hands since she left for almost four years.

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USA Today via Reuters Sep 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the United States hits to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

“The Queen has spoken 👏👑,” one fan wrote, the crown emoji feeling entirely appropriate for someone who held the world No. 1 ranking for 319 weeks across her career.

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“WOW. GOAT TALK. 🐐,” came another, the all-caps suggesting the LeBron clip had landed exactly as intended.

“I love everything about this! Serena is back and Bron ain’t going no where!!!! Let’s gooooo 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote, capturing the double significance of the second ad, two athletes who have refused to accept that their stories are finished, sharing the same frame.

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“Miss these dope Nike commercials 🐐 this dope 🔥🔥🔥,” another fan added.

The feedback was more than just the typical buzz that accompanies a sports announcement. Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles, has earned over $94 million in career prize money, and is regarded as the greatest women’s tennis player of all time. She doesn’t need to return.

But she wants to at the age of 44, having been through a six-month testing pool and a very public denial. She has even given her reasons that she wants her kids to see her play on the court for one last time, and wants to inspire them.

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In her own terms, at her own time, with exactly the right way to tell it from Nike. Wimbledon begins in less than three weeks. In the first clip, she informed the world that she was coming. The second one reminded her who she is.