Fans Rally Behind Chris Evert Amid Cancer Fight As Tennis World Remembers Her Legendary US Open Send-Off

It has been years since Chris Evert bid adieu to her tennis career. However, her fight with cancer continues to inspire people even now. Recently, she revealed fighting cancer for the third time, which is why she was unable to be present at this year’s US Open, a tournament she won six times in her career. However, fans were quick to let her know how this year’s US Open feels different without her.

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“I won the U.S. Open six times. It was one of my more successful majors. And it was only fitting that I should retire at that tournament,” the American said during her interview with the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

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Chris Evert’s absence from the US Open has made everyone remember her final appearance all those years back. Evert chose New York because the tournament had shaped her career from the beginning.

At 16, she reached the 1971 US Open semifinals, announcing herself on tennis’ biggest American stage. In 1989, she returned knowing her career was reaching its final days and planned one final run.

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Evert entered that final US Open having already won the tournament 6 times. She crushed 15-year-old Monica Seles 6-0, 6-2, producing one of her strongest performances. Then against Zina Garrison, Evert led 5-2 before losing 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

She later said that loss reminded her why she was retiring because her hunger had changed.

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That defeat ended Evert’s US Open playing career, but her connection with New York continued. She waved goodbye after her final Grand Slam match, receiving a sustained standing ovation.

Years later, Chris Evert explained that ending at the US Open felt right because everything came full circle.

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This year, Evert was missing from Flushing Meadows for a very different and painful reason.

Her ovarian cancer returned for the third time in June 2026 after earlier battles in 2021 and 2023. She underwent surgery and began chemotherapy, stepping away from professional commitments while focusing on treatment.

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“Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle,” she wrote, talking about her personal battle.

Her cancer fight has also brought Evert closer to Martina Navratilova, her greatest rival and longtime friend. Their relationship changed from intense competition to friendship, with both women supporting each other through cancer.

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Their documentary showed how they shared treatment experiences, fears, and the difficult reality surrounding their diagnoses. That personal fight has shown the fans the softer side of Chris Evert.

And that has made her absence from this US Open even more emotional for fans.

Fans Show Love As Chris Evert Misses US Open

One supporter wrote, commenting under the video on Instagram, “You’re so inspiring growing up! You made me want to play Tennis! Thank you.”

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Another fan added, “Praying for you every day, Chrissy! The documentary really showed us how hard of a fighter you truly are: you got this”

Her absence from the commentary booth made those feelings even clearer during this year’s US Open.

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One fan wrote, “Missed you calling matches at the US Open ❤️👏👏👏Hope you’re doing well; you’re a LEGEND I saw so many times.”

Jon Wertheim also said Evert was “so thoroughly missed,” before Evert replied, “Thank you, Jon, miss you, too😔.”

As Chris Evert continues her battles off the field, all fans can do is pray for her well-being and hope that she wins the battle a 3rd time.