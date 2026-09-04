Fans Urge US Open To Take Action After Alexandra Eala Faces Absurd Question

Alexandra Eala walked into her press conference fresh off another win. She won her second-round match against Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova in straight sets, already registering her best US Open appearance. However, overwhelming support from her fans has set off an entirely different conversation off the court.

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“They’re saying Grand Slam Champions are playing outside,” asked a reporter from the Philippines during the post-match press conference. “They’re implying sort of that the U.S. Open is giving you a special treatment?” But Eala did not flinch at the question.

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“I’m grateful to be on Armstrong and to play on such an incredible court,” she said. “But yeah, I don’t control the scheduling. My job is to be prepared for whatever court they put me in and whoever I’m against.” Short and direct while not entertaining any controversy.

Imago FLUSHING NY- AUGUST 27: Alexandra Eala Pictured during the 2026 Stars Of The Open at the US Open On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x

She has definitely been preferred over players like Iga Swiatek, who was scheduled to play at the Grandstand while the 17th seed was playing on the show court. Subsequently, even home favorites like Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys were snubbed off the show courts and had to play on Grandstand court 17, respectively.

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The decision is understandable from the organizers, as Eala has become this tournament’s breakout story, drawing Filipino crowds in the thousands to Flushing Meadows. These scheduling decisions built around fan demand and business opportunities were always going to raise eyebrows somewhere.

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Fans turn their frustration on the reporter

“Great answer,” one wrote. “She’s not to blame for the scheduling. What exactly did they want her to say?” Fans were quick to defend her. It is a fair question, and Eala gave the only honest answer available to her, one that deflected blame without deflecting the topic entirely.

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“This stupid Filipino reporter should be fired in the U.S. Open!” another fan wrote. “It’s an unnecessary question. He’s just creating controversy in tennis. A dumb reporter. He makes Alex uncomfortable and she will feel unpleasant about it, about the issue. Good, she answered it in a professional way.”

“Who is this Pinoy reporter though? Kinda unprofessional though. Why give her negativity? It’s just trolls and loser fans making up issue. This is not real life issue. This is insecurity,” Another fan questioned his credentials outright.

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“Simple and straightforward answer to those air headed fools,” this one kept it blunt.

Imago FLUSHING NY- AUGUST 27: Alexandra Eala Pictured during the 2026 Stars Of The Open at the US Open On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x

“That Filipino reporter showing zero professionalism,” one fan wrote calling for consequences. “Dude is spreading squammy in the U.S. Open. Somebody revoke his credentials pls.”

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Different reactions but one shared opinion. The question should never have been asked, and Eala handled it better than it deserved.

Press conferences invite hard questions, but so early in her career, the 17th seed dodged the question quite professionally. She has moved on from her and will be preparing to face her best friend in the third round, once again in front of a huge crowd.

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Eala will lock horns with 14th seed Iva Jovic on Saturday. It’s going to be a tough ask for the 21-year-old as she has never defeated her best friend on court before in the two meetings on the tour previously.