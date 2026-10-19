“Feeling of Slowly Losing Myself”- Elina Svitolina Makes Painful Admission As Marriage With Gael Monfils Ends

After nearly seven years of dating, five years of marriage and one daughter, Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have decided to part ways. The Ukrainian star announced the news on Instagram by writing, “This is the most difficult thing I have ever had to share.” The rest was one of the most transparent messages from a player regarding her personal life.

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The world No. 6 spoke about what the conflicts in Ukraine have done to her inside, and said that last year she stepped away from the court because she was not in the right emotional space.

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“Today, I want to open up a little more. What you didn’t see were the sleepless nights, the doubts, and the feeling of slowly losing myself,” she wrote.

“Gaël saw all of it. He never let go of my hand. We fought through this together for a long time, with everything we had. But some battles happen deep inside you, and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you.” Svitolina added.

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There was no bitterness anywhere in the message.

“Please know that there is no one to blame here. There are only two people who loved each other deeply and a story that is changing shape.”

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Imago FLUSHING NY- AUGUST 21: Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina are seen during The Stars Of The Open exhibition match on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 21, 2025 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x

The announcement came as a shock because there was no indication or lead-up to it. Svitolina and Monfils looked like one of the most complete couples and families on tour. Only weeks ago they were smiling their way through the US Open, where they reached the mixed doubles semifinals.

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It was the first time the pair had teamed up in a professional event, and they did it to build memories before Monfils leaves the court for good. They had a blast, with smiles and hugs everywhere. After one win, they shared a kiss on court, and Monfils joked, “Happy wife, happy life.” They eventually lost to Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli in the semifinal, but the images of a happy couple stayed with fans.

They began their relationship in January 2019, when they officially posted about it on Instagram. Monfils is eight years older than Svitolina, and the two quickly became tennis’s favourite power couple. They briefly split in February 2021, but the break did not last long.

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The couple announced their engagement in April, and married on July 16, 2021. Later, Svitolina took a maternity break from March 2022 and returned to the tour in April 2023 after Skai was born in October 2022.

Svitolina was always visibly Monfils’ biggest supporter, and the feeling was mutual. At the 2025 Australian Open, Monfils knocked out fourth seed Taylor Fritz, and a few hours later on the same court, his wife Svitolina defeated fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini with him watching from the box. She said afterwards that she had been “inspired” by her husband’s win.

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The Ukrainian was emotional and supportive when Monfils revealed in October 2025 that 2026 would be his last season, saying it was the hardest part was when he first told her and that she wanted to be there at every stage. At Roland Garros, his home Grand Slam, the couple took part in a farewell event honouring his career. Svitolina was in tears as Monfils thanked his wife on court.

It is very difficult for two athletes to maintain a marriage when both have such demanding careers and barely get time to spend with each other. Svitolina and Monfils tried their best for five years, but eventually it did not work out and they have decided to go their separate ways. They will remain a family, though, with their daughter Skai at the centre. As Svitolina put it, they will always be her parents, “side by side, at every step of her life.”