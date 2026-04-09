Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Monte Carlo Opener Halted by Tense Moment Before He Closes It Out in Style

Tennis has increasingly witnessed distressing moments where crowd health emergencies halt play, exposing a fragile line between sport and human vulnerability. From the grass courts of Wimbledon to the punishing heat of the Asian swing, fans fainting in the stands became a recurring concern last year. Even this season, the second-round match at the Monte Carlo Masters between Félix Auger-Aliassime and Marin Čilić paused abruptly as a spectator fell unwell.

Marin Čilić was leading 6-5 in the first set, with both players seated on their benches during the changeover when concern began to spread among spectators. Fans in the stands quickly tried to alert tournament staff after noticing that someone had fainted, creating urgency in the atmosphere.

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Chair umpire Damien Dumusois responded immediately, contacting tournament referee Stephane Apostolou over the radio and saying: “Stephane, I think someone has fainted in the stands on my left side, top corner of the Stadium. Centre Court.”

As the players prepared to resume play, Dumusois intervened and asked them to hold off while the situation was assessed.

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He picked up his walkie-talkie again and informed officials of his decision, stating: “Just to let you know, 6-5, we wait to see what is happening there. We stopped play on Centre Court.”

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A minute passed, but it became clear that no assistance had yet reached the affected area in the stands. Growing concerned, the umpire followed up again, saying: “Stephane, there’s still nobody in the stands.”

Help eventually arrived, and Dumusois relayed this update, ensuring that the situation was being handled. Meanwhile, Félix Auger-Aliassime, who was about to serve at 5-6 to stay in the set, tried to stay physically ready by jumping near his bench.

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Still seeking clarity, the umpire asked officials for further updates, saying: “Do you mind to go or send someone just to update me, just to know if we wait, if we keep playing, or just to give some information to the players, please?”

He repeated his concern shortly after, adding, “Stephane, could you please go there or send someone just to update me. I don’t know if it’s bad or not, if we keep playing, or if we wait, because we’d like to know for the players, please.”

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Čilić also tried to maintain focus, stretching at the side of the court and later walking toward the corner to briefly check on the situation before returning to his bench and staying warm by moving around.

Soon after, Dumusois confirmed that the spectator was receiving assistance and being taken out of the stadium, saying: “Okay, so apparently the person is in the wheelchair and they will take her out, yes.”

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Stephane Apostolou then responded: “When she’s gone, then you can resume.” As the spectator was escorted out, applause echoed around Court Rainier III, reflecting relief among the crowd.

The umpire then called time, and play resumed almost eight minutes after the last point had been played. Despite the interruption, Auger-Aliassime showed strong composure, holding serve to force a tiebreak in the opening set.

He went on to win the tiebreak 7-6 (7-4), taking the first set before closing out the match 6-3. With the victory secured, he advanced to the Round of 16, where he is set to face Casper Ruud.

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As such incidents of fans falling unwell become more frequent across tournaments, the spotlight is increasingly shifting toward how effectively these situations are managed.

The growing number of interruptions due to crowd health concerns is now drawing attention, raising questions about preparedness and response standards on the tennis tour.

Coco Gauff criticizes the Miami medical team after a fan faints in the stands

A similar situation to the recent disruption at the Monte Carlo Masters unfolded just last month during the Miami Open, raising fresh concerns over medical response times.

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During a crucial stage of the match between Coco Gauff and Sorana Cîrstea, play was halted for nearly ten minutes after a fan fainted in the stands. The moment came with high stakes, as Cîrstea had pushed the contest into a deciding set and was serving at 0-3 in the third.

Chair umpire Jennifer Zhang quickly noticed the situation as spectators began shouting to draw attention to the emergency. She immediately stepped down from her chair, informed Gauff about the incident, and used her walkie-talkie to call for medical assistance.

Zhang went beyond her usual duties, rushing to collect water and ice towels to help stabilize the situation until professionals arrived. Players and staff also stepped in, turning the response into a collective effort, with Gauff even handing a drink to a ball boy to pass to the distressed fan.

Despite the interruption, both players tried to stay physically and mentally ready, moving around the court and shadow-practicing while waiting for play to resume. After several minutes, applause from the crowd indicated that the fan had received care, easing the tension that had gripped the stadium.

However, Gauff later addressed the delay during her press conference, first expressing relief before criticizing the response time, stating: “I want a bit faster medical team response cuz I felt like it was like 10 minutes, and no one ever actually came. So my physio was the one over there.”

A similar incident also occurred in 2024 at the Australian Open during the semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. After losing the first two sets, Djokovic was serving at 5-5 deuce when a shout from the crowd signaled another medical emergency in the stands.

Paramedics were soon seen attending to a spectator among rows of empty seats, forcing both players to wait at the baseline as the match was paused. The affected individual was eventually escorted out by medical staff, with fans applauding as the situation was brought under control.

With such incidents now recurring, especially as the European summer intensifies, tournaments face mounting pressure to improve preparedness and ensure faster, more effective medical responses to protect spectators in extreme conditions.