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Felix Auger-Aliassime Scripts History at Monte-Carlo Masters as Rival Retires Mid-Match Due to Injury

Ansh Sharma

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Apr 9, 2026 | 10:33 AM EDT

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Felix Auger-Aliassime Scripts History at Monte-Carlo Masters as Rival Retires Mid-Match Due to Injury

Ansh Sharma

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Apr 9, 2026 | 10:33 AM EDT

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The Monte Carlo Masters just keeps on getting better for Felix Auger-Aliassime. He had entered the tournament after suffering early exits at the ‘Sunshine Double’ and would have been aiming to start the clay-court season on a high. He has done exactly that as he has won his first two matches in Monaco to reach the quarterfinals. However, Auger-Aliassime wouldn’t have wanted to end his second match in the way it did.

The World No. 7 took on Casper Ruud in the Round of 16 in what was expected to be an evenly-matched contest. Auger-Aliassime was leading the H2H by 4-3 coming into this match. He started strong and clinched the first set 7-5. However, Ruud was forced to retire in the second set at 2-2 due to a calf issue. This result saw Auger-Aliassime bag a monumental feat and become the first Canadian player to reach the last 8 stage of all the nine Masters 1000 events.

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When told about his achievement after the match, Auger-Aliassime expressed how much the result meant to him, especially after his previous struggles in Monte Carlo.

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“I knew actually, because at the end of the year sometimes you think, ‘oh which Masters I haven’t played well at’, and Monte Carlo has always been the one that has been tough. And it’s weird because I have been living here since 2019, but I guess it is due to the first tournament back on clay. Just getting your feet dirty again and getting used to it, so that’s why I struggled so much in the past and I think it was my first time in the Round of 16. First time in the quarterfinals so it is a great accomplishment for me.”

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Historically, the Monte Carlo Masters has always proven to be a difficult tournament for Auger-Aliassime. He had a win-loss record of 2-6 coming into this edition and had suffered a first-round exit last year. However, he has not let the painful past repeat itself and has made it to the quarterfinals for the first time in his career.

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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Firdows Matheen

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