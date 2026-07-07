Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Novak Djokovic Net Worth 2026: Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

One is a record-breaking legend who has earned more prize money than any player in men’s tennis history. The other is a rising Canadian star steadily carving out his own place among the ATP elite. While Novak Djokovic and Félix Auger-Aliassime are separated by experience and achievements, both have transformed their talent into remarkable success on and off the court. But when the conversation shifts beyond trophies and rankings, how do they really compare? Let’s break down the numbers and uncover the story behind their fortunes.

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What is Novak Djokovic’s net worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Novak Djokovic’s estimated net worth in 2026 is around $240 million, reflecting not just his dominance on the tennis court but also his smart moves off it. After spending more than two decades at the top of the sport, the Serbian icon has turned Grand Slam success into one of the most impressive financial portfolios in tennis.

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As the all-time leader in ATP career prize money, Djokovic has earned over $193 million from tournament winnings alone. Off the court, long-term partnerships with global brands like Lacoste, Asics, Head, Hublot, and Qatar Airways have significantly boosted his earnings.

He has also expanded his business interests through investments in ventures such as Waterdrop and UTR Sports, ensuring his wealth continues to grow beyond competition. While estimates vary slightly across publications, leading outlets consistently place Djokovic’s 2026 net worth at approximately $240 million, cementing his status as one of tennis’ richest and most successful athletes.

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Imago 260117 — MELBOURNE, Jan. 17, 2026 — Serbia s Novak Djokovic attends the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament 2026 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2026. SPAUSTRALIA-MELBOURNE-TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN-PRESS CONFERENCE-NOVAK MaxPing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

What is Felix Auger-Aliassime’s net worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Félix Auger-Aliassime’s estimated net worth in 2026 is around $10 million, reflecting the steady financial growth of one of Canada’s top tennis stars. Although he has yet to reach the commercial heights of legends like Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer, Auger-Aliassime has built an impressive fortune through a combination of ATP prize money, endorsement deals, and consistent performances on tour. As of mid-2026, he has earned more than $22.7 million in career prize money, placing him among the highest-earning active players on the ATP Tour.

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Away from the court, the Canadian has partnered with major brands including Adidas, Babolat, Renault, TAG Heuer, and Dior, adding significantly to his income and global profile. While exact net worth estimates differ because private assets and investments are not publicly disclosed, leading publications consistently value his wealth at approximately $10 million. At just 25 years old, Auger-Aliassime still has plenty of time to grow both his trophy cabinet and his financial portfolio.

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Reuters Tennis – ATP 500 – Rotterdam Open – Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands – February 13, 2022 Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime poses with the trophy as he celebrates after winning the final against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Who has earned more prize money: Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime?

When it comes to career prize money, there is no contest. Novak Djokovic has earned far more than Félix Auger-Aliassime, underscoring the remarkable longevity and consistency that have defined his legendary career. As of 2026, Djokovic has amassed more than $193 million in ATP career prize money, making him the highest-earning men’s tennis player in history. His record haul has been built through 24 Grand Slam titles, numerous ATP Masters 1000 crowns, ATP Finals triumphs, and years spent at the top of the rankings.

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In comparison, Félix Auger-Aliassime has earned over $22.7 million in career prize money. While that is an impressive total for a player still in his mid-20s, it represents only a fraction of Djokovic’s earnings. The Canadian continues to add to his tally with deep runs at ATP events and Grand Slams, but matching Djokovic’s financial milestones would require many more years of elite-level success. The gap highlights not only Djokovic’s dominance but also the extraordinary longevity that has made him one of the sport’s greatest champions.

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Player Career Prize Money Grand Slam Titles Highest Ranking Novak Djokovic $193 million+ 24 World No. 1 Felix Auger-Aliassime $22.71 million+ 0 World No. 6

Which brands sponsor Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime?

Novak Djokovic and Félix Auger-Aliassime may be at different stages of their careers, but both have attracted some of the world’s biggest brands. As one of tennis’ greatest champions, Djokovic boasts a star-studded endorsement portfolio that includes Lacoste, Asics, Head, Hublot, Qatar Airways, and Aman. These long-term partnerships have played a major role in making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the sport.

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Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, has steadily grown his commercial appeal alongside his success on the ATP Tour. The Canadian player is backed by premium brands such as Adidas for apparel and footwear, Babolat for racquets, Tag Heuer for luxury watches, Renault as his automotive partner, and Dior in the fashion space.

While Djokovic’s sponsorship lineup reflects decades of sustained excellence, Auger-Aliassime’s portfolio highlights his emergence as one of tennis’ most marketable young stars, with brands investing in his long-term potential as much as his on-court talent.

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Who is richer in 2026: Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime?

When it comes to wealth in 2026, Novak Djokovic is a clear winner and in a league of his own. With an estimated net worth of around $240 million, the Serbian legend has turned two decades of dominance into one of the biggest financial success stories in tennis. Record-breaking prize money, blockbuster endorsement deals, and savvy business investments have helped him build a fortune that extends far beyond the court.

Félix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, has an estimated net worth of around $10 million. The Canadian star has carved out an impressive career of his own, earning more than $22.7 million in prize money while attracting sponsorships from major brands such as Adidas, Babolat, TAG Heuer, Renault, and Dior. At just 25, his financial journey is still unfolding.

While Félix Auger-Aliassime has established himself as one of the ATP Tour’s brightest stars, he still has a long way to go before matching Novak Djokovic’s financial empire. At just 25 years old, however, the Canadian has time firmly on his side. If he continues to add titles, deep Grand Slam runs, and lucrative endorsement deals, the gap could shrink significantly in the years to come.