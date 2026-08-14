“Figure Out Your Own S–t”: Aryna Sabalenka Sends Blunt Message to Social Media Haters

Aryna Sabalenka loves to maintain a strong social media presence, as the World No.1 uses the virtual medium to let go of the stress of the professional Tour. The Belarusian does not mind the criticism she gets for being active on social media, as she shared in a recent interview, where she had a few things to say about her critics.

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“You just forget about everything,” she said in her Time interview. “You try to dance, try to move your body, so for just that 30, 40 minutes, sometimes an hour, it’s just being focused on one thing and not thinking about other stuff. It’s just like a small getaway.”

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But social media comes with snide comments for athletes and talking about, she said: “Sometimes I go to their profile and see how perfect they are. And I’m like, ‘Dude, just figure out your own s–t before you jump into others’ lives.”

Sabalenka has about five and a half million followers on Instagram. She frequently posts about her travels and how she enjoys her downtime. The Belarusian has a routine photodump after every tournament to celebrate her time being in that particular country, whether she won or lost, while also revealing her custom-made outfits she would wear at Slams.

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The World No.1 is a big fan of TikTok, as she often uploads dance videos of herself and also with her team. The Belarusian fun-filled behind-the-scenes content with her coaches and Anton Dubrov and Jason Stacy, where the group can be seen dancing together or even playing pranks on each other.

Sabalenka also has a YouTube channel, titled “Aryna’s Arena”, where she shows her travels across countries on the Tour, with the channel already having more than sixty-three thousand subscribers. However, being so digitally active is a mindset shift for Sabalenka, who did not care much for social media while growing up.

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“What’s the point of taking pictures of yourself and posting and sharing?” said Sabalenka in the Time interview when talking about her teenage attitude towards social media. “Who cares? That was my first thought.”

It’s not only glimpses of her on-court life; Sabalenka also shares snapshots of her off-court life on social media.

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Aryna Sabalenka Shares Her Off-Court Life on Social Media

Sabalenka’s practice of sharing her off-court life on social media increases her popularity and further endears her to fans. The World No.1 recently shared how she enjoyed her downtime in Greece after her Wimbledon defeat, and even glimpses of the training block she had in Miami before hitting the hard courts in Toronto. She also had a photodump after visiting her home in Minsk and spending time with her family.

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The Belarusian is also not shy to share pictures of herself and her fiancé, Georgios Frangulis, giving a periodic update about her private life to her fans as well. The pair have been dating since 2024 and often share snapshots from their couple vacations.

Just before Wimbledon, Sabalenka shared pictures of the two as they enjoyed the beauty of Vienna.

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In the current landscape, social media is also the way athletes generate financial opportunities for themselves by making sponsored posts, which help them to create a brand around themselves, something Sabalenka does as well.

She shares all her interviews and photoshoots on social media, whether for Gucci or Nike. The Belarusian also shares any new brand roles she gets, as she posted about her ambassador role at Stella Artois early this year.

The Belarusian’s fans will hope she makes as many TikTok videos as possible to clear her mind before she begins her campaign in Cincinnati.