“Fill the Gaps”- Andy Roddick Backs Ben Shelton’s Juan Ferrero Move Despite Legendary Coach’s Warning

Ben Shelton has already shown that he can challenge the best players in the world. His powerful serve and aggressive game helped him reach his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open, but questions remain about whether he can turn his talent into consistent success at the highest level. Bringing Juan Carlos Ferrero into his coaching team for 2027 could be the next step, and Andy Roddick believes the decision makes plenty of sense.

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Speaking on Monday’s episode of his “Served” podcast, Roddick praised Shelton’s father and longtime coach, Bryan Shelton, for his willingness to bring another experienced voice into the team. He believes Ferrero can complement Bryan’s work rather than replace it.

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As Roddick explained, “You want someone who will fill the gaps and will help you improve in the places that you need to.”

That endorsement comes despite legendary coach Rick Macci’s doubts about whether Ferrero can address Shelton’s most persistent technical weaknesses.

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Ferrero arrives with a formidable coaching record. The former World No. 1 guided Carlos Alcaraz to six Grand Slam titles and 24 tour-level titles, helping him become one of the defining players of his generation. Shelton, meanwhile, has continued to develop under Bryan’s guidance, reaching a career-high No. 4 in the rankings and winning four titles during his standout 2026 season.

For tennis journalist Jon Wertheim, who joined Roddick on the podcast, the appeal lies in what Ferrero can add to an already successful setup. He believes the different playing styles of Shelton and Ferrero should not be a concern. Instead, the Spaniard’s experience working with Alcaraz could give Shelton another perspective on managing rallies, making better decisions and building consistency.

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“I think the fact that they don’t have similar games is actually, I think that works in Juan Carlos’s favor,” Wertheim said.

His argument is that a coach does not need to play like his student to understand how to maximise that player’s strengths. Shelton’s serve remains one of the biggest weapons on the ATP Tour. The challenge is to make the rest of his game more dependable when opponents neutralise that advantage.

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Roddick put the problem into perspective: “Ben has the biggest weapon on the court most times. How do we win with the parts that aren’t as obvious?”

That is where he sees Ferrero making a difference. The goal should not be to change Shelton’s identity or take away his aggressive instincts. It should be to help him manage difficult stretches, improve his shot selection, and find solutions when his first-strike tennis is not enough.

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Roddick also highlighted the value of preserving the relationship between Shelton and his father. Bryan has played a major role in his son’s rise, and adding Ferrero does not mean that foundation needs to disappear. An experienced outsider could bring fresh energy and offer another perspective when the father-son dynamic becomes complicated.

Roddick’s verdict was clear: “If they communicate and work well together, this could be a home run.”

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There is, however, a significant challenge for the incoming coach.

Macci has argued that Ferrero’s appointment may “probably not move the needle” because Shelton’s backhand mechanics and return of serve remain areas of concern.

“Big Ben biomechanically on the backhand wing is disconnected from the ground up and has to manufacture racquet head speed from the arms too soon,” Macci wrote on X. “Rewiring a groundstroke is a different animal than a serve because of the movement element and muscle memory baked in double crispy since he started playing as a kid. As a result, his backhand off the ground and return of serve is the microscopic but crucial flaw for the Florida Gator.”

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The veteran coach even suggested that a biomechanics specialist might be better equipped to address the problem. His concerns carry weight because the margins become increasingly narrow against elite opponents, especially when they target a player’s weaker side.

Shelton has also acknowledged that his backhand needs continued development. In 2025, he told BNPParibasOpen.com that he wanted to improve his variety, shot selection, and shot tolerance, although he felt the work was already paying off.

Ferrero will begin working with Shelton during the offseason, joining Bryan as part of the coaching team for 2027. The partnership will ultimately be judged by results, but Roddick sees a sensible opportunity rather than an unnecessary gamble.

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Ben Shelton Sets Sights on ATP Finals Breakthrough After Securing Turin Qualification

Before the new partnership begins, Shelton has another major opportunity to finish his best season on a high. The American has qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin for the second consecutive year, following a campaign that included four titles and his first Grand Slam final at the US Open.

His route to that position was not straightforward. Shelton endured difficult stretches earlier in the season, including early exits at Roland-Garros and Wimbledon. His strong summer swing changed the picture, with his Canadian Open triumph and US Open run putting him firmly back among the season’s leading players.

Speaking ahead of the Paris Masters, Shelton identified Turin as his final major target for the year. “For me, my last big goal this year is Turin. To show out in Turin and have a big performance there,” he said.

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The opportunity is particularly important after Shelton went winless in his three round-robin matches on his ATP Finals debut in 2025. This time, he arrives with more experience and a season that has already demonstrated his ability to compete deep into major tournaments.

A strong finish in Turin would give Shelton further momentum before he starts working with Ferrero. It would not resolve every question about his game, but it could provide a fitting end to a season of significant progress.