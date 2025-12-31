Five Underdogs You Should Not Miss in 2026

Dominance commands admiration, but underdog triumphs capture the heart. Each season, an unlikely challenger rises to humble a favorite and rewrite expectations. In 2025, tennis followed that familiar script as figures like Renata Zarazua, Terence Atmane, and Tatjana Maria stepped from the margins to stun the sport’s heavyweights. And as 2026 approaches, five such fearless disruptors stand ready, underdogs you cannot afford to overlook.

Victoria Mboko

This year’s Canadian Open saw several heavy favourites fall short. Yet the tournament produced a stunning breakout story. An 18-year-old unknown stole the spotlight. Victoria Mboko delivered fearless tennis. She announced herself in emphatic fashion and quickly became the story of the week.

Mboko defeated Coco Gauff, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, and Elena Rybakina on her way to the final. She then faced four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. In front of more than 11,000 fans, Mboko rallied to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. She claimed her first WTA Tour title in dramatic style.

That run included four wins over Grand Slam champions in just seven matches. The title marked a stunning rise for the teenager. It also came just weeks before the US Open.

Her momentum did not stop there. Victoria Mboko later won her second WTA Tour title of 2025. She lifted the trophy at the Hong Kong Open. The victory confirmed that her Canadian Open run was no fluke. She backed it up under pressure.

At just 19 years old, Mboko fought through a tough final in Hong Kong. She defeated Spain’s Cristina Bucsa 7-5, 6-7, 6-2. The match tested her physical and mental strength. She passed both tests with confidence and composure.

Mboko’s success has already inspired young players across Canada. Denise Fernandez, coach of the Saskatchewan team at the Canada Games, highlighted her impact. Speaking to CBC News in August, Fernandez said, “The fact that [Mboko’s] only 18, our juniors can relate because she’s not that much older than they are.”

Mboko’s rise reflects both talent and environment. She was born into a tennis-loving family. That upbringing shaped her competitive instincts. Recalling her early days, Mboko said, “I just remember watching them from the sidelines and not wanting to be left out,” and added, “I’ve never beaten any of them.”

She also shared a formative memory. “I never like to lose a lot. I played my sister once in a tournament and I lost 0 and 0 [6–0, 6–0]. I was devastated. They still hold that over me to this day!” The experience hardened her resolve.

Mboko is guided by elite coaching minds. She currently works with former Wimbledon finalist and world No. 3 Nathalie Tauziat. In 2024, she trained at Justine Henin’s academy in Belgium. Even broadcaster Brett Haber took notice, saying, “Victoria Mboko. If you didn’t see her in Montréal this summer, get on board. Beyond impressive.”

And with her rhythm firmly in place, she is undoubtedly one to watch in the year ahead.

Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic has authored one of the most inspiring comeback stories in women’s tennis. After welcoming her first child in 2024, she returned to competition with renewed purpose.

The Swiss star restarted her comeback in December 2024. She won a WTA125 Challenger event in Angers. That victory marked her official return to the tour, as at the time, she was ranked outside the top 1000.

Her momentum carried into early 2025. Bencic captured the WTA 500 title in Abu Dhabi. She followed that with another deep run in Tokyo later in the year. The results confirmed that her return was no coincidence.

The highlight of her season came at Wimbledon. Bencic reached her first-ever semifinal at the All England Club. Her run ended against eventual champion Iga Swiatek. Still, it marked a major milestone in her career.

From outside the top 1000, Bencic climbed back to world No. 11. It was a remarkable rise. Yet it was not unfamiliar territory for her. She has rebuilt before and knows the process well.

In 2017, Bencic returned from wrist surgery and a five-month layoff. She rose from the 300s into the top four. In 2021, she claimed Olympic gold in Tokyo. She defeated Marketa Vondrousova in the final.

However, this year’s comeback, carries deeper meaning. Bencic returned after giving birth to her daughter Bella in April. She explained her mindset clearly. “I felt really inspired and brave enough to have a baby mid-career because a lot of other athletes and tennis players have done it before. It’s not like this is not possible. Everyone showed that it’s possible, and they got back to the same level.”

For decades, motherhood was seen as a career endpoint. While legends like Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, and Kim Clijsters proved otherwise, such returns were rare. Todd Woodbridge even believes Bencic deserves WTA Comeback Player of the Year recognition. “I agree [she should win comeback player of the year],” he said. “I think she’s one of the best players never to win a major.”

As the 2026 season approaches, Bencic stands out as a dangerous underdog. She has experience, belief, and momentum. She is no longer just a comeback story. She is a contender worth watching closely.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina enters 2026 as one of the most intriguing underdogs on tour. The 26-year-old Spaniard is ranked inside the Top 15, the highest position of his career. He did not make a deep run at a Grand Slam in 2025, but his consistency elsewhere told a different story.

He went deep at four ATP tournaments last season. Yet one statistic defines his journey. He still has zero tour-level titles. That number applies to both his 2025 season and his entire career. He remains the highest-ranked player without a title.

That reality has made every near miss harder to accept. His runner-up finish in Washington DC was especially painful. It followed an earlier final loss in Delray Beach against Miomir Kecmanovic. In that match, he held multiple championship points and still fell short.

The pattern repeated throughout the year. In Acapulco against Tomas Machac and in Basel against Joao Fonseca, the result was the same. Each time, the finish line stayed just out of reach. He ended 2025 without lifting a trophy.

Still, those losses may prove valuable. Each final brought lessons. Davidovich Fokina has accepted that growth often comes through frustration. He believes this process will prepare him for a breakthrough in the new season.

His game continues to evolve. He owns one of the most dynamic backhands on tour. His physical strength has improved significantly. His match awareness has grown. Most importantly, his mental toughness in tight moments is getting stronger.

The results support that progress. In 2025, he beat Taylor Fritz twice. He also defeated Ben Shelton on U.S. hard courts. He reached the Monte Carlo semifinals and took a set from Carlos Alcaraz. He won seven matches across the Grand Slams, matching his career best.

History shows that persistence often pays off. Players like Madison Keys and Caroline Wozniacki waited years before breaking through. In golf, Tommy Fleetwood offered a similar story in 2025. After countless near misses, he finally won his first PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship.

For Davidovich Fokina, 2026 feels like that moment approaching. His first ATP title would confirm his rise. It would mark a turning point, not a destination. If Fleetwood could finally break through, Foki can do the same!

Learner Tien

Learner Tien emerged as one of the defining figures of the 2025 ATP Next Gen Finals. The American left his mark on the tournament in Jeddah. He started slowly and looked tentative in his early matches. When the knockout rounds arrived, he took full control.

Tien entered the event as the only Top 100 player in the field. That status made him a clear favorite. He lived up to that billing. He raised his level when it mattered most and lifted the trophy to cap off a remarkable season.

At just 20 years old, Tien’s name is now gaining serious traction on tour. His rise has followed a different path from Joao Fonseca or Jakub Mensik. Fonseca surged with a flashy end to 2024. Mensik shocked the field with a breakthrough title in Miami. Tien’s progress has been steadier and more controlled.

“I’ve been waiting to hold this trophy for the past year, so it feels great,” Tien said during the trophy ceremony. His performances sent a clear message. He is no longer a prospect. He is a threat.

Peers across the tour have taken notice. Daniil Medvedev has publicly praised him. Medvedev has said that beyond the Big 3, Tien is the player he feels most uncomfortable facing. That respect reflects Tien’s growing presence and competitive edge.

The numbers support the hype. Tien finished 2025 ranked No. 28 in the world. He is the third-highest-ranked player under 21. Those results earned him the No. 1 seed at the Next Gen ATP Finals. He also defeated five Top 10 players during the season.

In November, Tien claimed his first ATP title. He won the Moselle Open, an ATP 250 event. The final against Cameron Norrie went to a tense third-set tiebreak. Tien held his nerve to seal the biggest win of his career.

His biggest weakness remains his serve. He relies more on placement than power. Aggressive and taller players can attack it. That issue surfaced against Nicolai Budkov Kjær in the round-robin stage at the Next Gen ATP Final. Still, his 5-4 record against the Top 10 shows his confidence.

The Australian Open presents his first test of 2026. He must defend 200 ranking points there. Another 100 points are at stake in Acapulco. Bigger opportunities arrive from March to June. With momentum building, Tien is an underdog to watch closely.

Jakub Mensik

Jakub Mensik produced one of the most explosive seasons on the ATP Tour in 2025. The defining moment came at the Miami Open. There, he stunned Novak Djokovic in the final. At just 19, he became the second-youngest champion in tournament history, behind Carlos Alcaraz.

That victory placed Mensik in rare company. He became only the fifth teenager to defeat Djokovic on the ATP Tour. The win announced his arrival at the elite level. It also reshaped expectations around his future.

Beyond Miami, Mensik’s rise continued steadily. He climbed to a career-high No. 16 in the ATP Rankings. During the season, he recorded four wins over Top 10 players. Those victories included Djokovic, Jack Draper, and Taylor Fritz.

Mensik showed consistency across surfaces. He reached the quarterfinals in Madrid. He made the fourth round in Rome. He also logged notable appearances in Brisbane, Auckland, Eastbourne, and Beijing. His game traveled well throughout the calendar.

The 6-foot-4 Czech built much of his success around his serve. In 2025, he ranked 11th on tour in hold percentage at 85.1%. His first serve averages around 130 miles per hour. He finished second on tour in ace rate at 16%.

Mensik does more than just serve big. He attacks short returns and finishes points quickly. His net play continues to improve. Unlike a typical serve-focused player, he is comfortable in long rallies. His style resembles Alexander Zverev or Taylor Fritz more than a one-dimensional power hitter.

He moves well for his size and owns one of the tour’s most reliable backhands. He uses his reach effectively from the baseline. These traits give him balance and resilience during extended matches.

There are still areas to refine. His forehand can break down under pressure. Opponents target that wing to draw errors. His conditioning also needs improvement, as he can fade in demanding conditions. Even so, his ambition is clear. “To be world number one and to win all of the Grand Slams.”

Health will be the key to his 2026 season. He withdrew from the Next Gen ATP Finals and a December exhibition due to foot and knee issues. With many points to defend and strong peers rising, Mensik remains an underdog to watch closely next year.

With 2026 just hours away, who do you think will finally break the jinx and rise to the occasion next season?