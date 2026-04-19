Flavio Cobolli Breaks Down in Tears After Win Upon Learning of Close Friend’s Passing

Tears in tennis are no longer rare; they’ve become powerful moments that pull fans closer to the sport’s raw human core. Few scenes match the weight of Roger Federer breaking down after his 20th Slam in Australia, a victory five years in the making. That same emotional thread resurfaced in Munich, where Flavio Cobolli broke down not just for a career-defining win, but for his bond with a 13-year-old friend.

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Flavio Cobolli dedicated his victory over Alexander Zverev to his late 13-year-old friend Mattia, adding a layer of heartbreak to an already significant moment. Cobolli, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year, only learned about the young boy’s passing on Friday. The news came shortly after he defeated Vit Kopriva in the ATP 250 event.

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Despite carrying that emotional weight, the 23-year-old showed remarkable composure on court. He went on to beat the world No.3 in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Throughout the match, there was little indication that anything was troubling him. His focus remained sharp, and his level of play never dipped.

However, the moment the match ended, everything changed. Emotion took over, and Cobolli broke down in tears on the court. During his post-match interview, he revealed the reason behind his reaction. Cobolli said: “A friend of mine passed away yesterday, he was only 13 years old, this win is for him.”

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Later, he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message. He wrote: “A special win today. Not just for tennis, but for something bigger. Thinking of Mattia, a young boy from my club in Parioli. This one is for you.”

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The match itself was played in perfect weather conditions. A packed Centre Court at the MTTC Iphitos created an electric yet respectful atmosphere. Cobolli’s performance matched the occasion in every sense. He struck 32 winners and lost just eight points on his first serve, showing both aggression and control.

He was also clinical when it mattered most. Converting four of his five break-point chances, he sealed the win in just one hour and nine minutes.

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With that triumph, Cobolli joined an elite company. He became only the third player this season to reach ATP Tour finals on both clay and hard courts, alongside Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Reflecting on his performance, Cobolli said: “It was one of my best matches ever, against one of my best friends on Tour. He’s a really good guy, and we have a great relationship with everyone on his team, so it was a little bit tough to play against him. But today I think I played one of my best matches, and I’m really happy about my performance.”

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This victory also marked a milestone for Cobolli. It was his first win against a top ten opponent who did not retire during the match. His only previous success against a top player came at the Madrid Open last year. On that occasion, he beat Holger Rune by walkover after taking the opening set 6-2.

The latest result pushed Cobolli into his second singles final of the season. It comes just over a month after he lifted the Mexican Open title. Looking ahead, he faces another tough challenge in the final. The fourth seed will take on Ben Shelton on Sunday.

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Their H2H adds another layer of intrigue. Cobolli won their first two meetings in 2024, including a semi-final clash in Washington. However, Shelton turned the tide last year by winning all three of their encounters. That makes the upcoming final even more compelling.

As Cobolli’s tears blended both joy and grief, the moment stood as a reminder. Tennis, once again, revealed its deeply human side, where victories often carry stories far beyond the scoreboard.

Novak Djokovic breaks down emotionally honoring late mentor in tribute

Last year, Novak Djokovic broke down during an emotional tribute to his former mentor Nikola Pilic at the Hellenic Championship in Greece. Pilic, who passed away at the age of 86 in September, played a crucial role in shaping Djokovic’s career. He trained him in Munich when Djokovic was just 10 years old, laying the foundation of a future champion.

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During the event, Djokovic watched a video tribute dedicated to Pilic. As the footage played, he became visibly emotional, struggling to hold back tears. That emotion did not fade once he stepped off the court. It carried into his post-match interview, where he openly reflected on their bond.

“Sorry! Sorry for this, but he was more than just a mentor and a coach to me. He was a part of my family to me and my brothers. He has helped so much, and I definitely wouldn’t be who I am today without him,” Djokovic said during the interview.

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His voice and expressions made it clear that this was more than just a professional relationship. It was a connection built on years of trust, guidance, and shared experiences.

Djokovic also turned to the crowd with a heartfelt request. He wanted everyone present to recognise Pilic’s legacy and the impact he had on the sport. “He passed away a few months ago, and I want to ask your support to give him respect and the tribute that he deserves, the legend that he is.”

The tribute showed how much Pilic meant not just to Djokovic’s career, but to his life beyond tennis. It was a reminder that behind every champion, there are people who shape their journey.

Now, a similar emotional thread has appeared again on the tour. Flavio Cobolli silenced a partisan home crowd at the BMW Open in Munich and dedicated his moment to a lost friend.

Can Cobolli turn his tribute into a title-winning run and give his fellow Italian the ultimate honour by lifting the BMW Open trophy?