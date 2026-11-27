Cold shoulder, minimal eye contact, and virtually no speaking to one another- that is what the eyewitness reporting has been about the current state of matters between Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Berrettini. If rumors are to be believed, the two Davis Cup teammates have had a falling out, something which has been taking a toll on the three-time defending champions as they look to defend their crown in Bologna. However, while both Musetti and Berrettini won their respective matches during the opening tie against South Korea, it seems that another member of the team, Flavio Cobolli, has been disturbed by the ongoing saga.

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“Honestly, the tensions between my teammates unsettled me,” said Cobolli at the press conference. “Kwon’s ranking? He doesn’t deserve the ranking he has, but neither do I.”

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Cobolli’s comments came after his upset loss against Kwon Soon-woo in the second singles match in the tie between Italy and South Korea. The World No. 6 was the heavy favorite to win the match, given his opponent’s ranking was beyond 400, and started the match in similar fashion, clinching the first set 6-3. However, Kwon had his say in the second set, having a 5-3 lead, before the home favorite leveled things at 5-5.

The set went into a tiebreak and at 1-1, Kwon won five points in a row, which was enough for him to close out the set. That seemed to give the Korean player the confidence to play better in the third set, which went to a tiebreak as well, with both players holding serve throughout. This time the tiebreak was close, but Kwon was able to edge out the Italian 7-5, securing his first-ever win against a Top-10 player in his career. Cobolli was not impressed with how the match went, as he offered a cold handshake at the net to his opponent.

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Cobolli’s loss came after Musetti had given the Italian team a winning start by winning his singles match against Hong Seong-chan. With the World No. 7 losing, Matteo Berrettini teamed up with Andrea Vavassori to win two thrilling tie-break sets against the Korean team of Kwon and Chung Hyeon, securing the win for the Italian team and making it 15 consecutive tie wins for the defending champions at the Davis Cup.

The tensions between Musetti and Berrettini have been the talking point ever since the awkward interview given by the latter, when asked about the former’s title win in Lyon, where Berrettini had to confirm if the interview was being recorded live. Not to mention, the two players were on opposite sides of the official team photograph at the current Davis Cup, something unimaginable only two years ago, when they celebrated together as Italy won the 2024 Davis Cup title.

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The cause of the rift is not confirmed by either party, but rumors hint at an alleged involvement between Berrettini’s former partner and Musetti. Following this, the two Italian players have unfollowed each other on social media and are not on speaking terms at the moment.

It is understandably a difficult position for Cobolli to be in, as the World No. 7 himself has a strong personal rapport with both Musetti and Berrettini, especially the latter, with whom he shared an emotional moment after a mid-match retirement in Vienna. Tensions between Davis Cup teammates are nothing new, given how there was an open war of words between Dutch player Jesper De Jong and Tallon Greikspoor early this year.

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Things are far from ideal for the Italian team, which faces a strong Czech side in the semifinals, with a spot in the final on the line.

Italy Will Have a Tough Challenge Against Czechia

The Italian captain, Filippo Volandri, will have a few decisions to make before the semifinal tie against Czechia. Cobolli’s form of late has been poor, as the Italian has a 5-8 record since his semifinal run at the Cincinnati Open. His loss to Kwon does little to boost confidence, and he will face Jiri Lehecka in his match, with the Czech beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first-round tie against Canada.

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Volandri does have the option of bringing in Berrettini for the singles, given that the former Wimbledon runner-up has a 12-2 singles record in the Davis Cup, winning all eight of his singles matches across the title-winning campaigns of 2024 and 2025. However, bringing in Berrettini would mean a possible matchup between Musetti and Lehecka, with the Czech holding a 3-1 lead in that series.

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Personnel changes will largely depend on tactics, but the Italian team will hope that tensions between the key players will make way for the defending champions to go out and secure a win in front of the home crowd.