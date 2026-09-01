Flavio Cobolli’s First Career Comeback From Two Sets Down Ends in a Moment to Remember

The first rounds of Grand Slams can be daunting for even the better-ranked players at times. This was the case with Flavio Cobolli, who took on Francisco Comesana in the opening round of the US Open. The Italian unexpectedly had a poor start to the match and lost the first two sets. Having never come back from two sets down before, it looked like Cobolli’s campaign would come to an early end. However, not only did he complete an incredible comeback, but he also celebrated it to the fullest.

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Cobolli came back from behind to rack up a dramatic 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory and reach the second round. He dropped to his knees after clinching the match point, showing how much effort had gone into the win. He then put his hand to his ear after the customary handshake, soaking in all the cheers from the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

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It proved to be a thoroughly entertaining match as Comesana also put in quite the effort. He was dominating Cobolli in the opening two sets, and the latter was falling short of answers. But the World No. 5 came back a changed player in the third set after going backstage after losing the first two sets.

Suddenly, the momentum started shifting in Cobolli’s favor, and his forehand also began firing on all cylinders. He clinched multiple breaks in the next two sets and kept a hold of his own to defy the odds and level up the match. The final set saw Comesana race to an early 0-2 lead. But Cobolli regrouped instantly and turned the tables on the Argentine to seal the match in the decider.

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