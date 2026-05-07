Former ATP Pro’s Embarrassing Moment Caught on Camera

If you work in sports media, staying updated before stepping on set is part of the job, especially when fans crave sharp analysis and informed opinions. For former players, that responsibility only grows heavier because audiences expect insight shaped by real experience. But for Sam Querrey, a recent appearance on Tennis Channel spiraled into an awkward and bizarre moment surrounding the predicted WTA winner of the Italian Open.

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During a discussion about potential winners at the Italian Open, Sam Querrey unexpectedly found himself at the center of an awkward on-air moment. While speaking on Tennis Channel, host Steve Weissman asked Querrey about his predicted winner for the women’s tournament in Rome.

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Querrey confidently backed Marta Kostyuk and said, “If we are going to be talking about a week from today, if Marta Kostyuk is going to go back-to-back Masters series titles. Because a week from today, if she is still in Rome, she would be in the quarter finals.”

However, before Querrey could even finish his sentence, former world No. 1 Tracy Austin quickly interrupted him with a surprising update. “Like, didn’t she, she pulled out,” Austin suddenly added, immediately changing the mood in the studio.

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The room instantly filled with gasps and laughter as Querrey realized what had happened. Clearly embarrassed by missing the latest update, he responded in disbelief, “Oh no! I did not. When did she pull out?”

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Austin and Weissman could not stop laughing during the awkward exchange. Tracy then calmly replied, “Yesterday,” leaving Querrey with his hands on his head as he processed the mistake live on air.

For context, Kostyuk had originally been scheduled to compete in Rome after capturing the first WTA 1000 title of her career. However, the Ukrainian eventually decided to withdraw from the tournament after dealing with physical issues following a demanding stretch of matches.

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The 22-year-old later confirmed the news herself through Instagram. She explained that the heavy schedule and lingering injury concerns forced her to prioritize recovery instead of risking further physical problems before the clay-court Grand Slam season.

Given that the French Open is approaching quickly, the decision appeared sensible from a long-term perspective. Following her recent strong performances, many already view Kostyuk as a dangerous contender capable of making a deep run in Paris despite previously reaching the second week only once back in 2021.

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Interestingly, this is not even the first time Querrey has found himself in an awkward situation involving Kostyuk. The former American star has previously experienced another similarly bizarre on-air moment connected to the Ukrainian player.

Sam Querrey faces scrutiny over women’s tennis knowledge

Tennis fans have witnessed plenty of awkward live television moments involving former players and broadcasters over the years. Some incidents quickly turn into jokes online, while others spark heated debates among viewers.

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One memorable example came during the 2025 Canadian Open when Taylor Fritz prepared to face Canada’s Gabriel Diallo. Before the match even began, the commentary team accidentally created a viral moment.

As the camera focused on Fritz walking onto the court, the commentator mistakenly said, “And Taylor Swift is out on court. Taylor Swift? That’s a good start, isn’t it? Ah, dear Taylor Fritz.”

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Another major on-air slip involved Chris Evert during one of her broadcasts. The tennis legend frustrated many fans after repeatedly struggling to pronounce Jasmine Paolini’s surname correctly and referring to her as “Paolina” instead.

However, for Sam Querrey, awkward situations involving Marta Kostyuk are now becoming an unfortunate pattern. The former American player previously faced criticism during a 2024 Tennis Channel broadcast for another bizarre moment involving the Ukrainian star.

Back then, Christian’s Court revealed that Querrey had admitted live on air that he had never heard of Kostyuk despite her already being a top-20 player on the WTA Tour. The comment immediately triggered backlash across social media.

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Many fans called the situation embarrassing, especially considering Querrey’s role as a television analyst. One frustrated fan wrote, “One of the best and most exciting players on the tour all year long, and he hasn’t heard of her…He is supposed to be a commentator by the way….Just poor professionalism all round….,”

Now, as the withdrawal news completely caught Querrey off guard live on air, the moment quickly turned into another bizarre and uncomfortable television exchange.