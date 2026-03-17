Former Australian No. 1 Faces 4-Year Suspension After Breaking Multiple Anti-Doping Rules

Just six weeks ago, the former Australian No. 1 Marinko Matosevic lashed out, branding the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) “corrupt” and insisting tennis governance needs structural reform. Now, the narrative has taken a dramatic turn, as the 40-year-old finds himself on the wrong side of the system he criticized.

The ITIA has confirmed that Marinko Matosevic has been suspended for four years. The ban falls under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP). An independent tribunal reviewed the case. It found that Matosevic committed five anti-doping rule violations. These violations happened between 2018 and 2020.

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One major charge involved blood doping. This is a prohibited method. The tribunal confirmed he used it while he was still an active player. He was also found guilty of helping another player to blood dope. This made the case more serious. It showed active involvement beyond personal use.

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Matosevic also advised other players. He told them how to avoid testing positive. This was treated as a serious breach of the rules. Another charge involved clenbuterol. This is a banned substance. The tribunal confirmed use and possession in some instances.

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Matosevic denied all charges for most of the process. He maintained his innocence during the investigation. This continued until close to the hearing. Shortly before the hearing, he changed his stance. He admitted to blood doping in media comments. This came after months of denial.

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On the issue of advising players, tribunal chair Michael Heron KC made a strong statement. He said Matosevic’s actions “went far beyond passive association and constitute intentional participation”.

He added that the “conduct strikes at the integrity of the anti-doping framework”. This highlighted the seriousness of the violations. The tribunal also addressed Matosevic’s criticism of the investigation. It rejected his claims completely. It stated that the ITIA “acted within the authority conferred by the TADP”.

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The case began in 2024. ITIA investigations found strong evidence against him. Formal charges were issued on 15 May 2025. Matosevic denied those charges. The case was then sent to an independent tribunal. A hearing was scheduled for 9 February 2026.

In the weeks before the hearing, he stopped engaging with the process. He did not attend the hearing despite multiple notices. The tribunal went ahead without him. On 16 March 2026, the tribunal confirmed the charges. One clenbuterol charge was dismissed. It lacked enough evidence. However, the tribunal noted it was likely.

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His results and prize money from February 2018 were disqualified. This includes events in Morelos and Indian Wells. These were linked to the blood doping period. The suspension will run until 15 March 2030. This depends on the repayment of prize money. Until then, he is fully banned from the sport.

He cannot play, coach, or attend events. This applies to all tournaments under ITIA members. These include ATP, ITF, WTA, and national bodies. He is also banned from working with players. This falls under Prohibited Association rules. The restriction applies in any context.

Matosevic is not the only Australian affected. Another Australian player has also been banned recently. And surprisingly, that player is a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

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Max Purcell accepts 18-month ban for anti-doping violation

Max Purcell accepted an 18-month ban last year for breaching anti-doping rules. The Australian said the case affected his mental health. The former Grand Slam champion revealed he developed anxiety and a nervous tic during the process.

The 27-year-old entered a voluntary provisional suspension in December 2024. He admitted breaching Article 2.2 of the Tennis Anti-Doping Program. This was “relating to the use of a prohibited method”.

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The violation involved IV infusions. Purcell received more than 500ml twice in December 2023. This happened after he fell ill in Bali. However, the rules are strict. The limit under the World Anti-Doping Code and TADP is 100ml in a 12-hour period. His treatment clearly exceeded that limit.

After an investigation by the ITIA, his punishment was reduced. The reduction was 25%. This was due to his “full co-operation and information sharing”.

With time already served, his suspension will end on 11 June 2026. Until then, he cannot play, coach, or attend tennis events. The Sydneysider remains fully restricted from the sport.

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The women’s game has also faced similar cases. Tara Moore has been handed a four-year ban. This came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld an appeal by the ITIA. She was first provisionally suspended in June 2022 due to banned substances in her sample. She maintained she had “never knowingly taken a banned substance”, and an earlier tribunal linked it to contaminated meat. Still, the final ruling went against her.

And as top tennis players face serious bans, the sport continues while scrutiny over suspicious actions intensifies.