It was the biggest game of Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti’s careers, but the indelible memory of the Turin doubles final was of the opponents they defeated. Marcelo Arevalo broke down in tears at the ATP Finals as he said goodbye to Mate Pavic, his partner of three years, moments after the pair lost their last match together.

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The French debutants got the better of the former world No. 1s in a tense decider. Arribage and Olivetti recovered from a set down to win 3-6, 7-6(2), 10-6, turning the tables on opponents who had beaten them in the group stage earlier in the week. It was an aching ending for Arevalo and Pavic, who missed the title in 2024 and finished again as the runners-up. The end of a relationship that dominated the doubles charts and produced eight titles together, including a Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

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The Salvadoran could not keep his composure once the formalities began. Following the game, he went to the team box, shared a quiet moment with his young son, then came back for the presentation, somewhat visibly battling mixed emotions. He thanked the Italian crowd, the sponsors and his family before his voice began to give way.

“We fought really hard today. It wasn’t meant to be but I think we did our best, and that’s all that matters at the end,” he said, holding himself together until he turned to the man beside him. “Last but not least, I want to say thank you to Mate for all these years,” an emotional Arevalo concluded, the tears finally flowing as he spoke.

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Imago El Salvador s Marcelo Arevalo and Croatia s Mate Pavic during the doubles final against France s Theo Arribage and France s Albano Olivetti at the Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy – – Sunday, November 22, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxCHN Copyright: xMarcoxAlpozzi/LaPressex

The separation had been brewing for some time. The three-time Major champion will pair with Andrea Vavassori of Italy in 2027, while Pavic is rumored to be joining Kevin Krawietz of Germany, drawing the curtain on one of the most successful pairings of recent seasons.

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For Arribage and Olivetti, by contrast, this was a crowning moment. The least advertised team on the field had quietly been the top team in titles this year with six in the run-up to Turin – Auckland, Dallas, Montpellier, Halle, Mallorca and Basel. This seventh of their campaign, won against the best of the best at the season finale, was comfortably the biggest of the lot, and a fitting reward for a breakout year that few outside the doubles world had seen coming.

Gaudenzi steps in to soothe a doubles row

Apart from the on-court drama and the overwhelming emotions, the ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi had found himself at the centre of a storm over the treatment of doubles, after he and CEO Eno Polo skipped the ceremony for the year-end doubles No. 1 team of Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten. In their absence, the trophy was handed over by the ATP’s chief tour officer, and the snub did not go unnoticed.

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Patten gave a blunt voice to the frustration, saying it was “a real shame that the ATP chairman and the ATP CEO don’t feel the same” about what he and Heliovaara had achieved.

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Imago Great Britain s Henry Patten and Finlands Harri Heliovaara celebrate with the trophy after winning their doubles final match and the ATP, Tennis Herren Finals against Great Britain s Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy – Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. – PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxCHN Copyright: xMarcoxAlpozzi/LaPressex

Gaudenzi, who had made time for Alexander Zverev’s year-end singles No. 1 presentation, insisted there was no slight intended. He explained that he had been tied up in what he called “probably the most important meeting of the last three years,” describing the timing as unfortunate but, in his words, “not the end of the world” and simply a function of the schedule.

In that context, his appearance alongside doubles great Mark Woodforde to present the trophies at the doubles final had a clear meaning. Handing silverware to Arribage, Olivetti, Arevalo and Pavic, Gaudenzi seemed intent on showing the discipline a respect many felt it had been denied just days earlier.

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Whether a single move could allay the more profound misgivings on the matter of doubles’ place in ATP priorities is another question, but it at least offered a small peace offering.