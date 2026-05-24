Former Pro Picks Casper Ruud Over Novak Djokovic Ahead of Possible Roland Garros Showdown: “I Hate This”

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Roddick torn between logic and belief over Novak Djokovic

Roland Garros could become Djokovic’s ultimate greatness test

Roddick still hopes for one last classic Djokovic story

Not many decide on rooting against Novak Djokovic. But Andy Roddick, showing guts, decided to predict a Casper Ruud victory over the Serb in their potential fourth-round match in Roland Garros. He had his reasons to do so, of course, but also wished he didn’t have to.

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“It’s that thing where it’s like I have Ruud and Novak in the fourth round, and I’m picking Ruud,” Roddick said on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast. “Not because I think if Novak gets to the fourth round, I would love to be able to switch my pick.”

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Roddick, who has faced Djokovic nine times in his career, knows what the 24-time Grand Slam champ brings. 2026 hasn’t been a great year for him, and he’s played just one match on clay: a first-round defeat to Dino Prižmić in Rome. But on the big stage, he’ll press a switch that turns him formidable.

“If Novak gets going and plays a huge server who can’t return, people are going to say, ‘Oh, it’s dangerous. This guy’s going to serve,” he said. “He’ll serve 20 aces. And you know what? Novak’s going to win three, three, and three.”

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The lack of time on the surface is why Roddick is picking Ruud right now. Djokovic‘s year began with a neck injury, and after coming back from that, he injured his shoulder in Indian Wells, which forced him to miss Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid, three very important preparatory tournaments before the French Open.

“I hate this.” I hate the Novak of things in draws now because you know if he gets to the fourth round, he’s going to make the semis,” said Roddick on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast. “It’s just that stuff can go sideways. At some point, it has to.”

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Djokovic is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title since his U.S. Open triumph in 2023. It’s been a long wait for the former world No. 1, and now, at 39, one he would be desperate to end. The path ahead, however, is far from easy.

In the third round, Djokovic could potentially face Dino Prižmić again. Cross that hurdle, and it could be Casper Ruud next. After that, Alex de Minaur awaits in the quarters, and Alexander Zverev in the semis. It’s a challenging draw, but one that could make a victory all the more sweet.

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The Storyline Andy Roddick Actually Wants

Ruud is one of the most consistent performers on clay and has reached the Roland Garros final twice (2022 and 2023), which makes Roddick’s pick far from implausible. But the fact that Djokovic has remained a top seed despite his limited time on the court says a lot about what the Norwegian could be up against.

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“The amazing thing is that Novak has barely played tennis since Australia, and he’s seeded three,” Roddick added.

By picking Ruud, Roddick isn’t saying he wants Ruud to win. That won’t be what’s best for the tournament. “The best story is probably Novak getting there, playing Zverev, challenging Sinner, etc., etc.,” he stated.

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A 39-year-old, injury-doubtful, short on match fitness champion grinding his way through one of the most open draws in recent memory, beating Sinner and Zverev and making everyone who picked against him look foolish: that is the version of Roland Garros Roddick would watch with genuine excitement.

Ruud begins his Roland Garros campaign tomorrow, squaring off against Roman Safiullin. His path to the fourth round appears relatively easier on paper, with only a potential third-round clash against Lorenzo Sonego looking capable of testing him.