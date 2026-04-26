Former Pros Slam University of Arkansas Decision To Drop Tennis Programs: “This Is a Travesty”

For 76 years, the University of Arkansas has offered men’s tennis. For years, the women’s team ran alongside it, one of the jewels of a university with a long athletic tradition and a member of the SEC since 1991. On Friday, both teams were shut down, not because of on-court success or failure, but because of a lack of funding.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The statement by the Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics, Hunter Yurachek, was polite, but the point was clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After considerable reflection and thoughtful discussion, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue our men’s and women’s tennis programs. The landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, requiring us to make challenging choices as we balance competitive opportunities, resources and the long-term sustainability of our department. Ultimately, we concluded that we are unable to provide the level of support necessary for our tennis programs to consistently compete in the SEC and nationally at the standard our student-athletes, coaches, alumni and supporters deserve,” he said in the statement.

The response from the American tennis world was swift and sharp. The former world No. 8 John Isner, himself a product of the American college tennis system, was unabashedly annoyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The post NIL college landscape is out of control. Flat out ruining college sports and now a very proud men’s and women’s program is being cut altogether because of all this BS. This is a travesty. Never thought I’d see the day where an SEC school eliminated tennis,” Isner wrote on X.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Patrick McEnroe connected the announcement to a debate he had already been engaged in publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All right everyone, so things getting very serious now as the University of Arkansas announcing today that they are getting rid of men’s and women’s tennis at the end of this season. So more to the point of the tweet I put out about a week ago about the number of international players in college tennis — created quite a stir which is continuing understandably,” McEnroe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His previous comments about the number of international players in the college game sparked much debate within tennis. Arkansas’ decision has added a sense of urgency to the debate.

The financial picture behind the decision is stark. Last year, Arkansas spent $2.35 million on the two tennis programmes, the 14th of 15 public SEC institutions. It is already at the bottom of the field in the conference’s NIL spending list, with football teams reportedly willing to spend upwards of $40 million to assemble championship-caliber teams under the new post-House settlement model.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this context, the $2.35 million spent on two tennis teams is money that is hard to spend when it would be better spent elsewhere. Both will be disbanded following the 2026 spring season, the first to be cut at Arkansas since men’s swimming and diving in the early 1990s. Students currently in the programmes will be allowed to finish their degrees, with their scholarships guaranteed to the end of their eligibility. New recruits will be offered the choice of an out-of-scholarship agreement.

The student-athletes who will be affected by Friday’s announcement did not get a choice in how their programmes were cut. They signed up for Arkansas, in part, for tennis. Now they will either proceed to complete their degrees without it or use their release to play elsewhere. Neither of the options is beneficial for student athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis Is “In the Crosshairs,” and Arkansas Is Not Alone

Arkansas’ decision is not an isolated event. It’s the latest and most visible in a series of programme drop-offs that have been gathering pace since the House vs. The NCAA settlement was signed in June 2025. A $2.576 billion deal that dramatically changed the way Division I athletic departments prioritize their spending.

Under the settlement terms, schools can now pay athletes directly $20.5 million annually, rising by 4% per year for the next 10 years. For programmes like those in the Power Four that already have dozens of sports to support, that means money has to come from somewhere else. The source, increasingly, is Olympic sports. As of the Knight Commission’s last count, 32 Division I Olympic sports have lost their programmes since the House settlement was announced. In the 12 months after the House vote, seven tennis programmes were cut, according to David Mullins, CEO of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, who described the sport as being “in the crosshairs” of the new financial environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago November 23, 2025, Orlando, Florida, USA: 11/23/25 2025-26 MenÃ s Tennis at NCAA, College League, USA Individual Championships at the USTA National Center in Orlando, Florida..Michael Zheng Columbia University defeats Trevor Svajda SMU in the MenÃ s Singles Finals 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 and claims the NCAA title. Orlando USA – ZUMAd212 20251123_zsp_d212_032 Copyright: xRichardxDolex

The University of Louisiana Monroe dropped women’s tennis. Washington State cut its track and field team. St. Francis even demoted 22 of its Division I teams to Division III because it could not afford the settlement. These are not schools that were already in trouble; they were schools that considered how they had to spend their time and money in the post-House world and concluded that tennis wasn’t going to bring in enough revenue to be worth the investment, when football and basketball needed it.

Mullins acknowledged the damage while trying to contain the alarm. “Obviously, one is too many,” he said of the tennis cuts. He said that with hundreds of men’s and women’s tennis programmes across the country, the sport may not be in a dire situation because of the loss of individual programmes. But that’s hardly any consolation for the student-athletes at Arkansas, Louisiana Monroe, and other schools that have made this decision, and the coaches, families, and alumni who developed the programmes over many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Isner and McEnroe are reacting to is not just the decision of a university. It is the by-product of the economic model that would always end in this place. The House settlement was designed to compensate athletes who had been denied fair payment for decades. That goal was legitimate. But the cost of delivering it is being borne, in part, by the student-athletes in minor sports who had nothing to do with the lawsuit and everything to lose from its resolution.

Arkansas tennis did not fail. The model failed.