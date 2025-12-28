Former Tennis Pro Tips Coco Gauff to Become Top Player in Another Sport

Pickleball’s rapid ascent has begun to reshape professional sport, drawing elite tennis names into its orbit. One of the most high-profile converts is Eugenie Bouchard, who stepped away from the WTA Tour earlier this year to commit fully to the PPA Tour. Now, the Canadian has weighed in on Coco Gauff, revealing how long she believes the American would need to crack pickleball’s top five in both singles and doubles.

During a recent appearance on The Kitchen Pickleball podcast, Bouchard shared her thoughts on tennis players transitioning into pickleball. She spoke from personal experience and offered a measured view on what skills transfer quickly.

Bouchard focused first on Coco Gauff’s athleticism. She made it clear that singles pickleball would suit her well. “She’s so athletic. I mean, she would kill the singles game pretty quickly,” Bouchard said.

She explained why tennis players often adapt faster in singles. “I think all tennis players naturally feel pretty good on the singles court,” she added, pointing to familiar movement and shot-making patterns.

Bouchard then turned to doubles, where she sees a different challenge. She compared Gauff to Jack Sock. “But she does really well in doubles as well; it’s something Jack Sock had. He was really good in doubles. And so I think that helps the doubles in pickleball,” she explained.

Bouchard also reflected on her own struggles. “And I was less of a doubles player, which shows in my struggles in doubles and pickleball,” she admitted honestly.

When asked for a timeline, she offered a clear estimate for singles for Gauff. “So I don’t know. Top five? Like eight months,” Bouchard said.

However, she was far more cautious about doubles success. “I mean, I think that’s harder. I don’t know if she would get to top five.” She stressed the depth of competition. “You said top five? These girls are so good. It’s like so hard,” she added.

Bouchard also dismissed the idea of shortcuts. “There’s also no magic pill. You can’t like jump forward a year of training, right? You have to go through that year of training. And so they have the advantage of time, first of all. And it’s just hard to compete against that.”

After nearly 17 years in professional tennis, the former Wimbledon finalist still offers sharp insight as pickleball’s profile rises. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff has also shared her views on pickleball, one of the sport’s fastest-growing games.

Coco Gauff offers her perspective on pickleball’s rapid rise

Coco Gauff has previously spoken positively about pickleball and its wider appeal. She has described it as an accessible way for people to stay active. The sport’s social and less confrontational nature stands out to her.

In an interview with Vogue, Gauff explained why she sees value in pickleball. “I do think it’s good—anything to get people out of the house and moving. I’ve seen some of the professional games,” she said, acknowledging its growing popularity.

At the same time, Gauff was clear about the gap between pickleball and tennis. She emphasized that tennis demands a much higher level of skill and development.

“I do think that tennis players are a little bit more talented… to start a sport and be at the top of the sport in less than five months? That’s… I don’t know; the quality maybe is worse,” Gauff said. She stressed that such rapid success would never happen in tennis.

Still, she stopped short of dismissing the sport entirely. “That would never happen in tennis—but people are having fun. I’m not going to hate on the sport. People are enjoying it. That’s fine,” she added, striking a balanced tone.

However, some moments have raised questions about how much Gauff truly likes pickleball. One notable incident occurred at last year’s Olympic Games. It unfolded shortly before the Opening Ceremonies in Paris.

US rugby player Ilona Maher approached Gauff on the street and brought up pickleball. The exchange became awkward when Gauff tried to walk away. Maher then pulled her back, keeping the conversation going.

Although the moment appeared playful, it revealed Gauff’s discomfort with the topic. Maher, known for her strong social media presence, often shares athlete interactions online. This episode reflected a wider sentiment among tennis players, many of whom see pickleball as a lesser but fast-growing sport.

As pickleball continues to evolve and more former players switch codes, the question remains: could Coco Gauff ever make the move herself?