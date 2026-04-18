Former Wimbledon Champion’s Emotional Confession Surfaces Amid Alleged Anti-Doping Violation

The incident was registered in December 2025, when Marketa Vondrousova refused to open her door to a doping control officer who arrived late at night. Four months later, it has now become one of the most publicized and intricate doping scandals in professional tennis.

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On Friday, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced that the 2023 Wimbledon winner has been charged with refusing to take a doping test, a breach under the Tennis Anti-Doping Protocol, which would result in a maximum four-year ban. The charge is not accompanied by a provisional suspension, meaning the 26-year-old Czech can continue to compete as the case goes on. The two are in the process of providing evidence before a hearing, and the outcome is likely to be before the summer.

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The former world No. 6 made no attempts at defense or downplaying in a very personal statement posted on her Instagram. She explained. “It is very tough for me to talk about this, but I want to be transparent with you about my mental health,” she wrote. “The recent doping control incident happened because I reached a breaking point after months of physical and mental stress.”

“For a long time, I’ve been dealing with injury, constant pressure, and ongoing sleep issues that left me feeling exhausted and fragile. It slowly wore me down more than I probably realised at the time.”

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Next was the night of December 3, when a doping control officer, not within her scheduled testing period, showed up at her home at 8:15 pm. To a person with years of intimidation and hate-filled messages, a stranger knocking on her door one night evoked something more primal than a contractual confrontation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markéta Vondroušová (@marketavondrousova) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Every day, we are required to be home for one specific hour for doping control. I respect that rule — every single day. Tonight, however, a tester arrived at 8.15pm and told me that my declared time doesn’t matter and that I must be tested right now,” she wrote at the time. “Is it normal for doping officers to sit in our living rooms at night waiting for us to pee? This is not about avoiding testing; it’s about respect,” Vondrousova wrote on an Instagram story at that time.

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She also made a mention that will be familiar to any Czech tennis fan, an outright home invasion in 2016, when Petra Kvitova was alone in her apartment. A knife-wielding intruder broke in and attacked her. She managed to escape the place but had to bear severe injuries on her playing hand, which required surgery later.

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“Years of hateful messages and threats have affected how safe I feel in my own space. When someone rang my door late at night without properly identifying themselves or following protocol, I reacted as a person who felt scared. In that moment, it was about feeling safe, not about avoiding anything. After what happened to Petra, we don’t take strangers at our door lightly,” Vondrousova added.

The doctors verified that Vondrousova had experienced an acute stress reaction (F43.0) and generalized anxiety disorder (F41.1) during the incident. “In that moment, fear clouded my judgment, and I just couldn’t process the situation rationally,” she wrote.

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“We are aware of the player’s comments. We can confirm that an investigation is underway and the player has been charged with refusing a test. At this stage, we are not able to comment any further on the specifics,” a spokesperson said.

The legal battles start now; if the Czech player is found guilty, she could face a four-year ban.

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“She Is a Human Being, Not a Machine:” Marketa Vondrousova’s legal team fights back

The reaction of the legal camp of Vondrousova has been straightforward. Her attorney, Dr. Jan Exner, has made clear that they intend to contest the charge in full and expect vindication before the summer.

“Marketa is showing immense courage by speaking out about the overwhelming pressure that players often face in professional tennis. For years, she has quietly endured toxic harassment, death threats, and the physical toll of chronic sleep deprivation. This situation was a breaking point,” Exner said.

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The legal argument rests on the convergence of those documented pressures with the specific failures of the doping control encounter itself. “The combination of this long-term burden and a doping control encounter that failed to follow standard safety and identification protocols triggered a medically documented acute stress reaction. In that moment, the process simply couldn’t be completed.”

Exner was emphatic about how he expects the full picture to be received. “Marketa takes her professional responsibilities very seriously, but she is a human being, not a machine. We are certain that once the full context is understood, her name will be cleared. We should know the result before this summer.”

The 2023 Wimbledon champion is scheduled to play at the Madrid Open, which begins on April 20. She is most likely to miss the tournament, as she announced on her Instagram post that she is taking a step back from the tour at the moment. Vondrousova has not played a singles match this season due to her right shoulder injury. Last weekend, she played the doubles rubber for Czechia in the Billie Jean King Cup tie against Switzerland and was looking to make a comeback on the court before ITIA filed charges against her.

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The Czech player is free to participate in any tournaments until the final verdict is reached, but she herself decided to take a break from the sport to prioritize her mental health.