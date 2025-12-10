Former World No. 50 Ends Career After 25 Years With Emotional Admission

Ricardas Berankis has competed professionally since 2007 and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 50 in 2016. In recent years, he has focused mainly on the Challenger circuit, winning six titles over the past six seasons. With the off-season underway and a new year approaching, the Lithuanian veteran has decided it is the right moment to step away from competition as his announcement now marks the end of an 18-year journey on Tour.

Ricardas Berankis shared his retirement decision as he posted a long message about closing an important chapter of his life yesterday. He explained how deeply the moment touched him.

He wrote, “Today is one of those days that seems like it will never come, but when it does, it touches me deeply and deeply.”

He continued by saying, “I want to announce that I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my life – to end my professional tennis career. 25 years is not just a number. It is the path of life that I have walked. It is a childhood dream to reach the heights of tennis. This stage passed like a moment, but at the same time it left an unimaginable amount: excitement, struggle, victories, more painful experiences, lasting experiences and acquaintances that will accompany me for the rest of my life. There were ups,”

He added, “There were downs. These experiences grew me as an athlete and as a person. Every story has a beginning and an end… Today I close one of the most important chapters of my life and I do so with peace and gratitude. I thank everyone who was there for me – family, friends, coaches, teammates, sponsors, partners, fans and everyone who believed, supported, encouraged and helped me get back up when it was the most difficult. My faith and your support were my driving force,”

He finished by saying, “I believe that in the near future we will have the opportunity to meet again and remember the whole journey we have taken. Thank you for everything.”

At 35 years old, Berankis felt it was the right time to retire. He ended his career with 288 professional matches played. His run included memorable results on both the ATP Tour and the Challenger circuit. His consistency made him one of Lithuania’s standout athletes.

Berankis is considered the most accomplished tennis player in the history of independent Lithuania. For many years, he represented Lithuania in the Davis Cup. He also became the leading figure associated with Lithuanian tennis on the global stage.

Berankis retired without an ATP-level title but reached two finals: the 2012 Los Angeles Open, losing to Sam Querrey, and the 2017 Kremlin Cup, losing to Damir Džumhur.

He was a consistent representative for Lithuania in the Davis Cup, highlighted by a landmark 2010 victory over Great Britain’s Dan Evans, considered one of his country’s greatest tennis achievements.

As the veteran now steps away from the court, his achievements remain part of his lasting legacy.

Berankis once reflected on his experience facing Andy Murray

Berankis spent his career competing against some of the biggest names in tennis. He faced Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in Grand Slam matches. The Lithuanian played Nadal in the R64 at Wimbledon in 2022 and even took a set off the Spanish icon.

He met Djokovic three times at the 2013 US Open and later at Roland Garros in 2020 and 2021. Murray defeated him at the 2013 Australian Open after the pair had practiced together during the Aussie leg of the tour.

Reflecting on his connection with Murray, Berankis said: “The main thing is that I feel quite calm because I have practised a bit with him. It’s not going to be a big surprise to see who is on the other side of the net. First time it’s always, ‘Wow, you’re hitting with a top player’, but then you calm down and just play your game. That’s an advantage to me, that I’m going to be used to him.”

Despite tough Grand Slam draws, Berankis reached the third round at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and the US Open. He also reached the second round at Wimbledon on four separate occasions.

His career showed resilience and consistency against top competition. He built a strong presence on the tour over many years.

Now that he has retired, Berankis leaves behind a lasting legacy in Lithuanian tennis. His achievements and dedication will be remembered by fans and future generations alike.